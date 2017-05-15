You may know him for the seemingly effortless way he blends politics and style to brighten up Queen’s Park. And if you’re one of his more than 46,000 Instagram followers, you know how much he enjoys his epic pensive travel photos and mirror selfies (#noshame). But there’s another reason why you should get to know Jagmeet Singh, the deputy leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party. The Brampton, Ont.-MPP is expected to announce his bid for leadership of the federal NDP tonight.

Singh, 38, a criminal lawyer and human rights activist, has represented the Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding since 2011, and has been the provincial party’s justice and consumer services critic since 2015. Along the way, he’s steadily been building up a strong social following with his impressive Insta and Snapchat game that makes him a hit with the kids. Sound like a certain PM?

Here are 10 more reasons why you should know the cool, progressive and impeccably dressed politician who’s set to become the fifth official candidate in the race to replace Tom Mulcair as the next federal NDP leader.

1. He’s a proud Sikh

Born in Scarborough, Ont., with roots in Punjab, Singh is the first turban-wearing Sikh to hold a seat at Queen’s Park. You can easily spot him in the legislature by his brightly coloured turbans that often correspond with social justice campaigns (more on that later). He also proudly dons similarly well-made articles of faith, including a Kara (bracelet) and Kirpan (ceremonial sword), that’s held in place by a decorative Gatra (Kirpan strap).

2. Did we mention he has great style?

Thanks @gq !!! . Special shout out to @amaturhistorian . Link in bio . #gq #gqmagazine A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

And we’re not the only ones who think so. Singh was profiled in a GQ feature in February, with an accompanying fashion shoot at Queen’s Park, where he discussed how his faith has influenced his style, and the implications of that in a political life. “A beard and a turban sometimes conjure up negative associations, but if you see someone with a lime-coloured, bright orange, or pink turban, it disarms people’s stereotypical notions of this image and it disarms people from those stereotypes. It became a way for me to extend my platform as a politician,” he told the magazine.

3. He bikes to work every day



Suits & cycles A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Oct 18, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

On an unapologetically hipster Gazelle bike. We’ll leave you with that.

4. He speaks three languages

Singh is fluent in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French, as well as Punjabi.

5. He likes a good suit



This one’s for you … 😉 A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Dec 3, 2015 at 7:05pm PST

You rang, Tom Ford?

6. He’s trained in martial arts



Just finished up from the King of the Ring boxing club. Had a great time boxing with the kids, always awesome to see them being active. Looks like I’m getting a little rusty check out www.kingoftheringboxingclub.com A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on May 17, 2014 at 9:53am PDT

Growing up, Singh recalls being bullied because of the colour of the skin and his father’s response to enrol him in taekwondo so he would be able to defend himself. “There was a lot of racism as a brown kid, with long hair and funny-sounding first name… I got in a lot of fights all the time,” he told HuffPost. Singh then went on to become captain of his high school wrestling team and from 2003-2007, he was the GTA’s undefeated champion for his weight class in submission grappling. Are you listening to this, Justin?

7. On Wednesdays he really does wear pink

Wondering if this #pinkturban shows my support for #pinkshirtday like …. . #pinkturban #pinkshirt #antibullying #weareallone A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

As part of the national campaign to end bullying, Singh wore this millennial pink turban on Pink Shirt Day, which takes place on the last Wednesday of February.

8. He’s already a world-class leader



Pensive in Paris….. A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Oct 5, 2015 at 5:49pm PDT

Sweaters & Sandals A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Jul 16, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

And his travel selfie game is on point.

9. He’s keeping Jack Layton’s legacy of hope alive

4 years ago this legend supported and encouraged us when all others said we would fail. With your love and support we succeeded and continue to do our little part in hopes of keeping Jack Layton’s legacy alive. So my friends in memory of Jack “… let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.” A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on Aug 22, 2015 at 2:15pm PDT

A political organizer with the ability to rally the youth around progressive social movements—he worked to fight the Toronto Police force’s carding policy and took to the streets to protest Bill C-51—Singh draws a striking resemblance to the late, charismatic NDP leader. It’s no surprise that BuzzFeed Canada has developed an “orange crush” on the dapper politician.

10. He’s remained coy about joining the NDP leadership race, but…



See you there // On se voit là-bas. RSVP in bio! A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on May 11, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

His masterful side-stepping around the question of his political future speaks for itself. “I’m considering all the options. What would be in the best interest of Canada. What would be in the best interests of the progressive movement… these are some of the factors that I’m thinking about as I chat with folks,” he told HuffPost back in January. And now, along with the rest of Canada, we wait.

