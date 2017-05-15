You may know him for the seemingly effortless way he blends politics and style to brighten up Queen’s Park. And if you’re one of his more than 46,000 Instagram followers, you know how much he enjoys his epic pensive travel photos and mirror selfies (#noshame). But there’s another reason why you should get to know Jagmeet Singh, the deputy leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party. The Brampton, Ont.-MPP is expected to announce his bid for leadership of the federal NDP tonight.
Singh, 38, a criminal lawyer and human rights activist, has represented the Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding since 2011, and has been the provincial party’s justice and consumer services critic since 2015. Along the way, he’s steadily been building up a strong social following with his impressive Insta and Snapchat game that makes him a hit with the kids. Sound like a certain PM?
Here are 10 more reasons why you should know the cool, progressive and impeccably dressed politician who’s set to become the fifth official candidate in the race to replace Tom Mulcair as the next federal NDP leader.
1. He’s a proud Sikh
Looking toward a brighter future for BC . Today’s the day! . People in the province of British Columbia have an opportunity to elect a government that will actually work for them and not the province’s wealthiest corporations . The current BC Liberal government has literally been bought and paid for by massive corporate donations. In exchange the government has reduced the amount these wealthy corporations invest in the province . At the same time the BC Liberals have increased the burden on every day families . How does that make any sense? . Friends, it doesn’t. That’s why we need to vote for change in this election . Vote for @johnhorgan4bc and the entire @bcndp team and together let’s build a #BetterBC .
Born in Scarborough, Ont., with roots in Punjab, Singh is the first turban-wearing Sikh to hold a seat at Queen’s Park. You can easily spot him in the legislature by his brightly coloured turbans that often correspond with social justice campaigns (more on that later). He also proudly dons similarly well-made articles of faith, including a Kara (bracelet) and Kirpan (ceremonial sword), that’s held in place by a decorative Gatra (Kirpan strap).
2. Did we mention he has great style?
And we’re not the only ones who think so. Singh was profiled in a GQ feature in February, with an accompanying fashion shoot at Queen’s Park, where he discussed how his faith has influenced his style, and the implications of that in a political life. “A beard and a turban sometimes conjure up negative associations, but if you see someone with a lime-coloured, bright orange, or pink turban, it disarms people’s stereotypical notions of this image and it disarms people from those stereotypes. It became a way for me to extend my platform as a politician,” he told the magazine.
3. He bikes to work every day
On an unapologetically hipster Gazelle bike. We’ll leave you with that.
4. He speaks three languages
Singh is fluent in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French, as well as Punjabi.
5. He likes a good suit
You rang, Tom Ford?
6. He’s trained in martial arts
Growing up, Singh recalls being bullied because of the colour of the skin and his father’s response to enrol him in taekwondo so he would be able to defend himself. “There was a lot of racism as a brown kid, with long hair and funny-sounding first name… I got in a lot of fights all the time,” he told HuffPost. Singh then went on to become captain of his high school wrestling team and from 2003-2007, he was the GTA’s undefeated champion for his weight class in submission grappling. Are you listening to this, Justin?
7. On Wednesdays he really does wear pink
As part of the national campaign to end bullying, Singh wore this millennial pink turban on Pink Shirt Day, which takes place on the last Wednesday of February.
8. He’s already a world-class leader
And his travel selfie game is on point.
9. He’s keeping Jack Layton’s legacy of hope alive
A political organizer with the ability to rally the youth around progressive social movements—he worked to fight the Toronto Police force’s carding policy and took to the streets to protest Bill C-51—Singh draws a striking resemblance to the late, charismatic NDP leader. It’s no surprise that BuzzFeed Canada has developed an “orange crush” on the dapper politician.
10. He’s remained coy about joining the NDP leadership race, but…
His masterful side-stepping around the question of his political future speaks for itself. “I’m considering all the options. What would be in the best interest of Canada. What would be in the best interests of the progressive movement… these are some of the factors that I’m thinking about as I chat with folks,” he told HuffPost back in January. And now, along with the rest of Canada, we wait.
