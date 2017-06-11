J.K. Rowling Blasts “Liberal” Men on Twitter and We Can’t.Stop.Cheering.

Celebs had a lot to say about last week’s general election in the U.K. (regardless of whether they’re citizens). Lena Dunham urged British women to get out and vote in the hope that they could prevent the U.K. from ending up with a government like America’s, and Lily Allen expressed her elation at a Labour victory with the best dancing GIF ever made.

J.K. Rowling—who has been outspoken about her liberal politics and feminism for years—naturally had a lot to say about the lead-up to the election and the results. But it was her defense of Conservative leader Theresa May that had us standing up and clapping.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter on Friday to blast Scottish writer and Jeremy Corbyn supporter John Niven for calling the prime minister a whore.

If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

“Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore,” Rowling wrote. “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics.”

associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

She went on: “I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave.”

The epic blasting lasted for a total of 14 tweets, whereby Rowling expertly skewered Niven for his ignorant comment without ever naming him.

and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

“When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital,” Rowling tweeted.

“‘Cunt,’ ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing.

“Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publicly has endured this kind of abuse at least once, rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female.

“If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson.

“I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton.

“Femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it—you’re not a liberal.

“You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog.”

Comparing his comments to rape threats, Rowling aptly points out how Niven’s words, meant to humiliate and belittle, serve to effectively bar women from positions and platforms of influence.

She took it one step further, claiming that his anti-feminist language negates his self-ascribed liberal label.

As for how Niven responded? A seemingly flippant “My bad x.”

My bad x — John Niven (@NivenJ1) June 9, 2017

Tbh, we’re not surprised he’s lost for words after that epic schooling. Class dismissed!

