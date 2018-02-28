How Do Men Feel About #MeToo? Some Are Sad & Angry, Others Feel “Nothing”

Chatelaine asked 1,000 Canadian men between 25 and 65 about everything from mansplaining to #MeToo for its most recent survey about what it’s like to be a man in 2018. They talked to men like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni, as well as people like your neighbours and co-workers.

The survey results are enlightening. Who knew as many as 46 percent of men feel guilty about their health and diet? Or what about the divide between men who believe in equality between the sexes (79 percent) and the men who would actually call themselves feminists (18 percent)?

One of the most interesting stats to come out of the study is the way Canadian men are currently interacting with the #MeToo movement. According to the survey, a quarter of respondents say they feel “nothing” when women talk about the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Of the remaining 75 percent of men surveyed, here’s how they report feeling:

Sad: 42 percent

Angry: 32 percent

Bored: 12 percent

Persecuted: 9 percent

Guilty: 5 percent

“Other”: 8 percent

