Today’s Hoda Kotb Will Reportedly Make Insanely Less Than Matt Lauer

As part of the reckoning on sexual harassment and assault that began in the latter half of 2017, the Today Show’s lead co-anchor Matt Lauer was removed from his position in November, after more than 20 years in the role. Once Lauer made his exit—one that clearly shook his former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who read his statement regarding leaving Today live on television on November 29—and after about a month of the totally badass Hoda Kotb filling in for Lauer alongside Guthrie, it was announced on January 2 that she will permanently fill the spot.

Let us take a brief pause to say, “HECK YAS!” May this further the trend of women replacing gross dudes in their positions of power (also see Robin Wright, and Christiane Amanpour). However, this announcement, which marks the first time that Today’s lead co-hosts are both women, isn’t all rainbows and butterflies.

According to the New York Post, Kotb—who also hosts Today‘s 10:00 hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford—entered into a $7 million contract with Today as part of her promotion (reportedly the same amount that Guthrie earns). While, at first glance, that number seems HUGE, it’s peanuts compared to the $25 million Lauer was banking before his disgusting behaviour came to light. And while Lauer’s two decades’ worth of seniority on Today obviously had something to do with his huge salary, it’s worth noting that Kotb is also a long-time journalist who has been working for NBC since 1998, when she joined Dateline as a correspondent. She joined Today’s 10:00 slot in 2008, a gig she’ll keep alongside her new role.

“You and me are together forever. You’re stuck with me!” @HodaKotb​ tells @KathieLGifford​ how grateful she is to be named co-anchor of TODAY and how happy she is to have KLG by her side in life. And, Hoda’s mom and sister called in to share their joy for Hoda Woman! pic.twitter.com/meiUJxLwMH — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 2, 2018

Oh, and not to mention the fact that Today trumped main rival Good Morning America in ratings for four consecutive weeks during Kotb’s temporary tenure, something the New York Times reports Today hadn’t done for more than five years. And nevermind that new-ish Today anchor Megyn Kelly, whose 9:00 slot has had a rocky start, earns a reported $15 to $20 million for her work—and she only hosts one hour of the show, compared to the three hours a day Kotb will now be putting in.

In case you’re not familiar with Kotb, she has an seriously inspiring past. She’s been a journalist since 1986, when she started as a news assistant in Cairo. In 2006, she won a v. prestigious Peabody Award for a Dateline report, The Education of Ms. Groves. In her early 40s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery which removed her cancer but ultimately left her unable to conceive. Flash-forward to 2017, and Kotb—at the age of 52—adopted a newborn baby girl named Haley Joy.

“Since the day Haley was born, everything changed and everything keeps getting better.”-@HodaKotb#SavannahHodaTODAYpic.twitter.com/P7GdIIVFAi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2018

UGH, we love a good comeback story. Here’s hoping Kotb’s salary keeps the same skyward trajectory as her amazing career.

