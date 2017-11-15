This Sign Language Interpreter Is All of Us Reacting to Same-Sex Marriage Vote in Auz

You know that feeling when you’re so overwhelmed with emotion that you have a hard time putting words together? Well that happened to many people on Wednesday when Australians voted “yes” to same-sex marriage, but it really affected one woman in particular.

During a press conference announcing the super exciting news, an English sign language interpreter was so happy that she kept making mistakes in her translation. According to reports, the Australian Bureau of Statistics interpreter kept apologizing for her errors, and had a hard time not showing her totally understandable emotion. We’re not crying…YOU ARE.

auslan interpreter is the true hero – apparently kept saying ‘i’m sorry i keep making mistakes i’m just so happy’ — Lizzy O’Shea (@_lizzyoshea) November 14, 2017

Also, a quick shout out to the Auslan interpreter, Mandy. She taught me Auslan! She is such an easy and clear signer. — Kate Burge (@kateburge) November 14, 2017

In a historical move, nearly 62 per cent of registered voters in Auz said “HELL YA” to marriage equality for all, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. While the survey vote is not legally binding, it means the conservative government will now work on a bill making same-sex marriage law.

It’s official. 12.7 million voted with a 79.5 per cent turnout. The Yes vote wins with 61 per cent of the vote. @theheraldsun #auspol #marriageequality — Tom Minear (@tminear) November 14, 2017

We are seriously happy for all of Australia right now. Love is love, and it’s incredible to see everyone coming together to make the future a more inclusive place.

