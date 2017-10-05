NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Laughs At a Female Sports Reporter as She Does Her Job

In a news conference on Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue—a beat reporter from The Charlotte Observer (who also happens to be a woman)—asked Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton this question: “I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well. Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of an enjoyment to see him kind of truck people?” Newton replied, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” And just like that, we’re reminded, once again, that for way too much of the population, what comes out of our mouths is completely undermined by what’s under our clothes.

Here’s the video of Cam Newton saying “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes” pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

The video of Newton’s remark quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate on Twitter about the meaning and intention of his comment. Most rushed to Rodrigue’s defence, saying Newton’s words were offensive and sexist.

Ladies – do not feel forced into defending our sports knowledge. This is on Cam Newton – NOT ON US. Unacceptable in 2017 to go back to this — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) October 4, 2017

God this pisses me off as a female, as a football fan & as a human being. Cam was raising his fist on Sunday. Today he’s belittling a woman. — Tartine (@Tartine) October 4, 2017

Brutal, sexist answer from Cam Newton in response to good question from female reporter. And the body language was just as bad. https://t.co/NEgvTd6sVh — RandBall (@RandBall) October 4, 2017

However, others argued that the backlash against Cam was unwarranted. And one person on Twitter even said that when a famous woman makes a similarly sexist comment about a man, she’s praised.

I see nothing wrong with Cam Newton’s comments. Guys say that to me when I talk sports &I’ve said same to a guy doing my make-up at Macy’s. — Karlie Edwards (@KarlieEdwabs8) October 5, 2017

*Popular Female Celeb makes joke about men*

Everyone: sssllllaaayyyy lol

*Cam Newton makes joke about females*

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/HdVdAmEczr — CAR(3-1) (@YungChoji23) October 5, 2017

Some viewers were curious as to why Rodrigue and other reporters in the room failed to alert Newton to the sexist tone of his comment immediately after he said it. One Twitter user expressed fear that Rodrigue was taking his comment out of context, portraying Newton in an unfair light.

While I agree with the sentiment – did anyone talk to/confront Cam about his comment? Why “Try” this via social media? — William Sigmon (@SmokeysHowl) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue replied that she did attempt to speak with Newton after the fact. It didn’t go well.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

The Observer reported that Rodrigue tried to approach Newton after the conference, and though the conversation was not recorded, it allegedly went something like this:

“[Rodrigue] asked the quarterback if he really didn’t think a female could understand routes. Newton said she wasn’t really seeing specific routes when watching the game, she was just seeing if somebody was open. She argued that he didn’t know what she saw nor how hard she had studied football, and that maybe the two of them needed to have a deeper conversation. Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear “reporters” talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters. Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues.”

Later Wednesday, Rodrigue shared her frustration on social media.

I don’t think it’s “funny” to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

She also issued an official statement.

We’re obvi not sports reporters here at FLARE, so we have no idea if Rodrigue’s question about routes is a super technical one. That’s why we asked Sportsnet reporter Craig Battle if routes—the paths a receiver takes to get the football, as drawn up in the playbook—are usually analyzed by football commentators. “Focusing on routes is probably a little more specific than a lot of reporters get, but you wouldn’t think he’s never been asked about them,” said Battle. “Routes are discussed and broken down in slow-motion replay during live broadcasts all the time. They can be complex, sure, but they’re not crazy ‘inside football’ stuff that only people who’ve played the game professionally fully understand.”

The NFL condemned Newton’s comment in a statement, saying “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.” But it can be hard to take the league seriously when it denounces sexism, considering the NFL has repeatedly failed to punish players involved in incidents of domestic violence.

The irony wasn’t lost on the Twitter-sphere, either.

The NFL calling out Cam Newton for sexism. pic.twitter.com/hN8gIkXOLK — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 5, 2017

Most of the NFL owners donated MILLIONS 2 a president who BRAGS about grabbing women by the p**sy. But the sexism outrage is for Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/Ru3fygC0sw — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 5, 2017

Last night, Panthers spokesman Steven Juston released a statement about the debacle.

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) association then released a counter-statement that says, “The PFWA fights not only for access and transparency when it comes to NFL matters, but also for respect in the treatment of its members by league employees. Newton, the public face of the Panthers and one of the league’s more popular players, crossed the line.”

Related:

Cassie Campbell Tells Us What It’s Really Like to Be a Sportscaster

Meet the 23-Year-Old Transgender Athlete Making History

“I Was Humiliated That We Were Talking About My Chest”