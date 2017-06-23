Bill Cosby Planning Speaking Tour to Educate Young People About Sexual Assault. No, Seriously

After his case was ruled a mistrial, Cosby announced that he’ll embark on a town hall-style tour to talk to young people about sexual assault laws

The Bill Cosby trial was just ruled a mistrial and here an individual holding up a sign that reads "Cancel Cosby" at an event protesting the acquittal of actor Bill Cosby

(Photo: Getty Images)

In the wake of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case being declared a mistrial, the former Cosby Show star’s publicists have announced he’s planning a speaking tour to talk to America’s youth about sexual assault, particularly the “changing laws” around the crimes. Yep, you read that right. According to Cosby’s spokespeople, male athletes and married men face an increase in sexual assault charges due to changing laws.

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, discussed the case on Fox’s Good Day Alabama with Wyatt warning young men to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.” Regarding laws against sexual assault, Benson said, “A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault. It’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Ahead of his retrial, the 79-year-old actor will hold his town hall-style speeches beginning in Birmingham, Ala. “sometime in July.”

Twitter is wondering if someone other than a man who has admitted to various forms of sexual misconduct and has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual assault would be better suited this task..

Cosby’s two-week trial began June 5 in Norristown, Penn. and ended last Saturday with Judge Steve O’Neill declaring a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked. The actor was charged in 2015 with three counts of aggravated indecent assault after allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, whom met Cosby through Temple University (she was an employee at the time; Cosby sat on the school’s board of trustees). After over 50 hours of deliberation, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous vote. An anonymous jury member told ABC News that only two of the 12 jurors believed he was innocent, thus preventing a guilty verdict. In total, 60 women have come forward accusing the comedian of similar crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking a retrial, which the judge is reportedly trying to schedule within the next 120 days.

