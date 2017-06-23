Bill Cosby Planning Speaking Tour to Educate Young People About Sexual Assault. No, Seriously

In the wake of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case being declared a mistrial, the former Cosby Show star’s publicists have announced he’s planning a speaking tour to talk to America’s youth about sexual assault, particularly the “changing laws” around the crimes. Yep, you read that right. According to Cosby’s spokespeople, male athletes and married men face an increase in sexual assault charges due to changing laws.

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, discussed the case on Fox’s Good Day Alabama with Wyatt warning young men to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.” Regarding laws against sexual assault, Benson said, “A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault. It’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Ahead of his retrial, the 79-year-old actor will hold his town hall-style speeches beginning in Birmingham, Ala. “sometime in July.”

Twitter is wondering if someone other than a man who has admitted to various forms of sexual misconduct and has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual assault would be better suited this task..

Bill Cosby tour on sexual assault reminds me of O.J. leading the investigation to find out who killed his ex-wife. — nick bazan (@nickandball) June 23, 2017 Instead of teaching men to avoid the law we should teach men to respect women. This is a sick insult to his victims. https://t.co/ot9nYoMzhb — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) June 22, 2017 people still say political correctness is ruining America while Bill Cosby is going on an “I Got Away With It & So Can You” tour https://t.co/f13owwOwwK — Ricky Montgomery (@rohmontgomery) June 22, 2017 Bill Cosby will tour the country teaching kids how to avoid sexual assault allegations. Step 1. Don’t rape anyone. Thank you for coming. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 22, 2017 The nerve of Bill Cosby, yo. You know how BIG your balls gotta be to go on tour talking shit about “Shaniqua” when you raped 50 women?! — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) May 26, 2017

Cosby’s two-week trial began June 5 in Norristown, Penn. and ended last Saturday with Judge Steve O’Neill declaring a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked. The actor was charged in 2015 with three counts of aggravated indecent assault after allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, whom met Cosby through Temple University (she was an employee at the time; Cosby sat on the school’s board of trustees). After over 50 hours of deliberation, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous vote. An anonymous jury member told ABC News that only two of the 12 jurors believed he was innocent, thus preventing a guilty verdict. In total, 60 women have come forward accusing the comedian of similar crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking a retrial, which the judge is reportedly trying to schedule within the next 120 days.



Related:

How Much Does Sexual Assault Cost Survivors? One Woman Did the Math

What Proposed Changes to Canada’s Sexual Assault Laws *Really* Mean

Boy, Bye! Bill O’Reilly Is Out at Fox, and Twitter Is Loving It

