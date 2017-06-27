Toronto Wins Best Public Transit System Award—and Twitter Does NOT Agree

If there’s one thing people in Toronto like to hate on more than winter, it’s the city’s public transit system. The Toronto Transit Commission (a.k.a. the TTC) was just named North America’s best transit system of the year by the American Public Transportation Association. Yes, you read that correctly, and no, this isn’t a joke.

The win is hella shocking, considering the fact that the TTC is known for its frequent delays, declining ridership, increasing fares and inability to implement new subways and streetcars. A recent study that found Toronto’s subways had the highest levels of air pollution across Canada’s transit systems hasn’t helped the TTC’s rep, either. Le sigh.

While the TTC was quick to celebrate the mistakenly-awarded award, people naturally took to Twitter to react to the news—and we’re living for the hilarious clapbacks.

Your #TTC has been awarded Transit System of the Year for 2017 by @APTA_Transit! Congrats to all! pic.twitter.com/eQdy7ZWZj4 — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) June 26, 2017

I’m guessing you’ve been waiting forever for one of these awards, and now four of them are going to arrive all at the same time?

— Graham Borgfjord (@ishtarfan) June 26, 2017

The words #TTC and #award should never be used in the same sentence. Unless it also includes “most unreliable” or “most outdated”. — Stephanie (@stepsonme) June 26, 2017

The award even made people question what is real anymore.

Y’all just gon lie like that? pic.twitter.com/PWAtgO243V — retired shermuta (@LordKefela) June 27, 2017

The Toronto Star asked readers what they think of the news—and all people could do was laugh.

Bahahahahahahahahahaha — Scout (@iheartscout) June 27, 2017

Is this satire? — Jared Purdy (@jaredpurdy) June 27, 2017

Thanks, TTC, for always keeping us on our toes.

TTC ranked the top transit provider in North America via @blogTO https://t.co/SPwC3JP3NN pic.twitter.com/Xhb5Ww8sDA — CASiE STEWART (@casiestewart) June 26, 2017

