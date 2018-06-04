Where to Find the Best Ramen in Winnipeg

Japanese cuisine is delectable and diverse—and from sashimi rolls to dumplings to, of course, ramen, the Peg has mastered its classic dishes. The chefs at the best ramen restaurants in Winnipeg bring authenticity to all of their fave Japanese eats, but we have to take a moment to appreciate their drool-worthy ramen. With flavours that include curry shrimp and peanut, you’ll have trouble picking which one to try. If you happen to find yourself in another major Canadian city and craving ramen, click here.

Yujiro Japanese Restaurant

Find it: 1822 Grant Ave., yujirowinnipeg.com

The atmosphere: This casual sushi bar may have a laid-back vibe, with inky leather booths and a simple dark wood and black palette, but the food truly steals the show. Chef and co-owner Edward Lam brings the flavours of Japan from his culinary experience overseas to the heart of Winnipeg. If you’re craving ramen, book a table for lunch from Wednesday to Sunday, because that is the only time they serve the delish dish.

Average cost: $12 to $15

What to order: The Dan Dan Ramen is perfect for peanut lovers, with a spicy peanut pork broth, ground pork, a marinated pork chop, peanuts and green onion.

Kyu Bistro

Find it: 185 Isabel St., kyubistro.com

The atmosphere: If you’re looking to upgrade your ramen game, you have to hit up this colourful restaurant known for giving a modern makeover to this classic comfort food (see: curry shrimp ramen). With bamboo-green walls, blonde wood and a can’t-miss neon sign out front, this spot will be your new go-to for satisfying your soup craving all year long.

Average cost: $11.25 to $14

What to order: The Curry Shrimp Ramen, with a decadent curry broth, fresh shrimp, bean sprouts, carrots, potato and daikon (white radish)

Izakaya Edokko

Find it: 190 Smith St., Unit #1, edokkowpg.ca

The atmosphere: Featuring a long black granite sushi bar, psychedelic patterned booths and plenty of bright lighting, this newly renovated Japanese restaurant is a modern oasis offering everything from California rolls to tuna poké to ramen with a contemporary twist.

Average cost: $12 to $13

What to order: The Karamiso Ramen, with fish and pork broth, sliced pork, sesame seeds, veggies tossed in spicy mayo and a half-boiled egg