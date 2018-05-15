Where to Celebrate the Royal Wedding Across Canada

If you’re like us, the only time you’re willing to wake up at the crack of dawn is to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become bound together in holy matrimony. But who wants to ugly-cry at home alone when you can hit up a viewing party and wallow in happy tears with your fellow #Harkle shippers? Whether you’re looking to watch their much-anticipated nuptials at Windsor Castle in real time while noshing on a traditional full English brekkie (baked beans, anyone?) or simply you want to celebrate with a royal-themed afternoon tea, here’s where to find the best royal wedding events across Canada.

Best Royal Wedding Events in British Columbia

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Find it: 900 West Georgia St., Notch8 Restaurant & Bar, Vancouver, fairmont.com

The low-down: If an afternoon soirée is more your cup of tea (pun v. intended), this fabulously royal tea party is perf for you. The dining room has been transformed into a quirky British oasis with vintage furniture, Union Jacks dotted around the space and tables topped with three-tiered trays of scones, biscuits and sweets.

When: April 2, 2018 to September 3, 2018 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Price: $65 per person

Viewing: No



The Union Club of British Columbia

Find it: 805 Gordon St., Centennial Ballroom, Victoria, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: For die-hard royal wedding enthusiasts, waking up before the sun comes up and slipping on your fanciest wedding attire is no big (we’re talking fascinator, cocktail dress—the works). Harkle’s nuptials will be projected live on the big screen and an expansive buffet breakfast will be served.

When: May 19, 2018 from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Price: $55 per person

Viewing: Yes

Best Royal Wedding Events in Alberta

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Find it: 10065 100 St. NW, Edmonton, fairmont.com

The low-down: With its old-world charm, this iconic hotel is the perf venue to host a party worthy of British royalty. Watch Harkle’s nuptials live as you indulge in a gourmet English-inspired breakfast long before the sun comes up.

When: May 19, 2018 at 5 a.m.

Price: $35 per person

Viewing: Yes

The Art of Cake

Find it: 11811 105 Ave. NW, Edmonton, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: This charming vintage cake shop is hosting a watch party complete with high tea, scrumptious baked goods (you know there’s gonna be cake—yaaas!) and a sea of wedding-ready attire complete with the boldest, brightest hats and fascinators fit for a queen.

When: May 19, 2018 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Price: $75 per person

Viewing: Yes

Royale

Find it: 730 17 Ave. SW, Calgary, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: Forget the v. expensive round-trip ticket to the U.K. for the royal wedding, this swanky affair will make you feel like you’re at a chic eatery in London’s Kensington neighbourhood. Complete with a red carpet, luxe goodie bags and a silent auction with covetable British brands, you’ll def feel like you’re a part of the royal family.

When: May 19, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Price: $85 to $125 per person

Viewing: Yes

Reader’s Rock Garden

Find it: 311 25 Ave. SE, Calgary, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: If the thought of waking up in the wee hours of the morning to watch the wedding is simply unbearable (no judgements here), celebrate the royal nuptials in the afternoon with this “fascinator-friendly” festivity. There will be high tea (pinkies up!) and a fascinator contest, so go OTT or go home.

When: May 19, 2018 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Price: $55 per person

Viewing: Yes

Best Royal Wedding Events in Ontario

The Ritz-Carlton

Find it: 181 Wellington St. W, DEQ Lounge, Toronto, ritzcarlton.com

The low-down: Celebrate on the day of the royal wedding or continue the festivities long after the cute couple say “I do” with royal high tea offered every weekend in May. Dig into fresh scones, sweets and savoury small plates, and enjoy a glass of champagne as you toast the royal newlyweds.

When: Every weekend in May at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Price: $54 per person

Viewing: No

The Omni King Edward Hotel

Find it: 37 King St. E, Toronto, omnihotels.com

The low-down: All royal wedding weekend, this elegant hotel’s afternoon tea will be transformed with the most luxurious sweets and brews to celebrate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pair the floral jasmine tea with a lavender- and rose-infused shortbread with a raspberry preserve (*drools*) or order the Scottish smoked salmon with English mustard for something savoury.

When: May 18, 2018 to May 20, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: $54 per person

Viewing: No

Fairmont Royal York

Find it: 100 Front St. W, Toronto, fairmont.com

The low-down: This elegant hotel sure knows how to throw a royal-themed bash, because they are serving a roster of events inspired by the much-anticipated nuptials. Take a stroll through the English garden in the lobby adorned with garden roses, peonies and delphinium (talk about a chic selfie backdrop), sip on afternoon tea in the Library Bar or stay overnight with their Duke and Duchess package and view the wedding live from your TV.

When: May 19, 2018 at 6:30 a.m.

Price: $50 per person

Viewing: Yes



Kanata Sports Club

Find it:10 McKitrick Dr., Ottawa, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: The High Tea Social is hosting a live viewing of the much-anticipated Harkle wedding, complete with a breakfast spread and a selection of coffee, tea and juice to kick start your morning. Showing up at 6 a.m. will be well worth it when you’re tearing up over the royal couple’s sweet matrimony.

When: May 19, 2018 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Price: $37 to $42 per person

Viewing: Yes

Duke of Cornwall

Find it: 400 University Ave., Toronto, dukepubs.ca

The low-down: If a British pub is more of your royal wedding scene, this authentic spot on University and Dundas will make you feel like you’re watching the wedding just down the street from Windsor Castle. Nosh on brunch-worthy British pub grub and sip on bottomless brews as you watch the newest royal couple get married.

When: May 19, 2018 at 7 a.m.

Price: Free admission

Viewing: Yes

Fox Theatre

Find it: 2236 Queen St. E, Toronto, foxtheatre.com

The low-down: For a more laid-back celebration, this watch party located in a quaint movie theatre is amped up a notch with a cup of tea and baked treat from Life is Sweet in hand—and a fascinator atop your head.

When: May 19, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Price: $7 per person

Viewing: Yes

Renaissance Event Venue

Find it: 285 Queen St., Kingston, foodandheritage.com

The low-down: Hosted in a grand, old-fashioned venue (complete with gorge chandeliers, luxurious drapes and marble tiled floors), this Renaissance-inspired royal wedding viewing party is the epitome of elegance. There will be an eclectic mix of breakfast and brunch fare, plus boozy bevs to toast the newlyweds.

When: May 19, 2018 at 7 a.m.

Price: $30 per person

Viewing: Yes

Best Royal Wedding Events in Quebec

Bar George

Find it: 1440 Drummond St., Le Mount Stephen, Montreal, bargeorge.ca

The low-down: With its opulent chandeliers and old-world charm, this historic British restaurant is the perf backdrop for the royal wedding festivities. Sip on a glass (or two) of Pimm’s Cup and order three-tiered platters of scones, sammies and sweets.

When: May 19, 2018 at 6:30 a.m.

Price: Free admission

Viewing: Yes



Best Royal Wedding Events in Nova Scotia

Delta Halifax

Find it: 1990 Barrington St., Halifax, eventbrite.ca

The low-down: This bustling downtown hotel is hosting a live screening of the wedding with a seriously delish breakfast spread (and a complimentary mimosa), like smoked salmon with lemon cream cheese, fried capers and red onions on rye toast, Scotch eggs, chocolate banana bread pudding and more.

When: May 19, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Price: $30 per person

Viewing: Yes