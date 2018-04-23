Where to Donate Your Old Clothes and Actually Feel *Good* About It

After an entire winter of putting it off, you’ve finally committed to cleaning out your closet. (Yay!) You’ve piled everything onto your bed, sorted it into categories and filled approximately 11 garbage bags with those pants that never actually fit and that top with the print that didn’t quite work for your style. Now what? With so many options for donations, you want to make sure you’re helping to make a difference where it’ll really count. Whether it’s a women’s shelter or an organization that offers mentorship and employment advice, we’ve sussed out the most deserving spots, so you can feel good about giving away your clothes this spring.

Where to Donate Clothes in Vancouver

Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

Find it: 302 Columbia St., dewc.ca

The rundown: DEWC accepts gently used clothing, winter gear, footwear, purses, suitcases, glasses, blankets, books, and art supplies. All of the donations go directly to the women who turn to the shelter for a safe space.

When they accept donations: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4:30pm; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm to 4:30pm

Pick-up service: No

Covenant House

Find it: 575 Drake St., covenanthousebc.org

The rundown: The most needed items are hoodies, jackets and jeans. Donated clothing goes to the at-risk youth who are welcomed into the crisis program free of charge.

When they accept donations: Anytime, they recommend calling 604-639-8937 before dropping off to make sure they’re in need of the items you have to donate

Pick-up service: No

SPCA Thrift Store

Find it: Various locations around the province, spca.bc.ca

The rundown: This store accepts clothing, housewares, furniture, rugs, curtains, appliances, electronics, games and books. Donations are sold at the thrift store and all proceeds go to the SPCA shelters and donations centers.

When they accept donations: Hours vary from store to store

Pick-up service: Some locations do. Check with specific locations for more details

Miscellany Finds



Find it: 2615 East Hastings St.; 1029 Commercial Drive, miscellanyfinds.ca

The rundown: This shop accepts everything from basics and vintage clothing to designer labels, housewares, shoes, jewelry, accessories and books. All of the money is given to social programs aimed at empowering women and youth, including the Vancouver Rape Relief & Women’s Shelter, Single Mothers Support Network and Tertiary Mental Health and Addictions.

When they accept donations: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm; Sunday, 12pm to 5pm

Pick-up service: No

Atira Women’s Resource Society

Find it: 201-190 Alexander St., atira.bc.ca

The rundown: The most needed items include women and children’s clothing, winter pieces, baby items, pajamas, bedding, towels, household items and toys. All donations go directly to the women who visit the shelter for aid with substance abuse, mental illness, violence and homelessness.

When they accept donations: Call 604-331-1407 or email donations@atira.bc.ca

Pick-up service: No

Where to Donate Clothes in Edmonton

Hope Bargain Shoppe

Find it: 2403 Ellwood Dr. SW, hopemission.com

The rundown: Donate clothing and footwear for men, women and children, along with books, games, music, housewares, jewelry and vintage collectibles. All of the proceeds from the shop go directly to the Hope Mission, which provides basic and emergency care to those struggling with homelessness.

When they accept donations: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Pick-up service: No

Youth Empowerment & Support Services (YESS)

Find it: 9310 82 Avenue, yess.org

The rundown: Basics are always welcome, including hoodies, workout clothing, pajama bottoms, backpacks and shoes in all sizes. And check out the urgent needs list for kids who have moved into the long term residential program. YESS runs a youth shelter and provides addiction counselling, legal assistance and long-term housing advice to teens; donations go to the teens YESS supports.

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4:30pm or after hours in the metal bins at the back of the Whyte Ave. building

Pick-up service: No

Bissell Centre

Find it: 10527 96 St., bissellcentre.org

The rundown: Bissell Centre takes donations of new and gently used clothing, accessories and household items, which are used to stock the organization’s Community Closet and Family Closet, which offers free clothing for those in need, as well as the Thrift Shoppe, where customers can find affordable clothing and household goods.

When they accept donations: Bissel Centre Thrift Shoppe, 8818-118 Ave., Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4:30pm; South Side, 5120-122 St., Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm; Bissel Centre Downtown, 10527-96th St., Monday to Friday, 8am to 4:30pm

Pick-up service: No

Where to Donate Clothes in Calgary

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre

Find it: 3640 11A St. NE, calgarydropin.ca

The rundown: This org accepts donations of clothing, household items, computers, cell phones and books. Donations are used to stock a free ‘store’ available to people who are experiencing extreme poverty. They distribute nearly 100,000 pieces of clothing annually.

When they accept donations: 7 days a week, 8am to 4pm

Pick-up service: No

WINS Women In Need Society

Find it: 128-1220 28th St. NE, womeninneed.net

The rundown: Donations of gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home décor, sporting equipment and furniture are used to stock their five thrift stores. The revenue from the shops supports the Free Goods Referral Program and four Family Resource Centres.

When they accept donations: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4:30pm

Pick-up service: Yes! Call 403-252-3826 to book

My Best Friend’s Closet

Find it: 6516 1A Street SW, makingchangesassociation.ca

The rundown: Making Changes, a Calgary organization that helps women in transition, takes donations of anything a teen would love, such as leggings, skirts, jeans, athletic wear, sweaters, sneakers, accessories and all-season coats. Donations go to My Best Friend’s Closet, a resource for teenage girls from low-income families. Teens can come in for a one-on-one 90-minute consultation with a volunteer image stylist and peer support, plus a selection of free, fun and fashionable clothing and accessories for their school and rec needs. (There’s also a second program, The Walk-In Closet, which outfits women looking to re-enter the workforce.)

When they accept donations: Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 4pm, and select Saturdays, 10am to 4pm

Pick-up service: No

Where to Donate Clothes in Saskatoon

Community Living

Find it: Visit their shop at 108-103rd St. E. or look for the bright yellow bins all across the province (there are a lot of them). Check their website for the closest location to you, theyellowbin.com

The rundown: If you’re cleaning out more than just your closet, this is where you can donate clothing, shoes, linens, books, dishes, toys and games. Pretty much everything except large appliances, furniture and tech. All of your items are sold with the proceeds going to support individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. That could mean helping with rent, groceries, finding jobs or social activities

When they accept donations: Anytime!

Pick-up service: Yes, call 1-877-477-2171 or fill out the online form to arrange a pick up time

YWCA Opportunity Shop

Find it: 511 First Ave. N., ywcasaskatoon.com

The rundown: Donations of gently used, quality clothing are sold at this shop to clients of the YWCA and to the public. All of the money raised goes to running programs aimed at helping women and families combat poverty, homelessness and violence.

When they accept donations: The best times to drop off items are Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm.

Pick-up service: No

CWL Clothing Depot

Find it: 619-20th St. W., rcdos.ca

The rundown: This shop accepts all kinds of clothing and household items—but keep in mind that your items will be resold, so make sure everything is in good shape (no mustard-stained tees!). Volunteers sort, merchandise and sell donated goods in the shop at discounted prices. All proceeds go to local charities.

When they accept donations: Drop off hours are Monday to Friday from 9am til 3:30pm

Pick-up service: Call 306-242-5042 to arrange a pick up

Where to Donate Clothes in Winnipeg

The Clothes Closet

Find it: Fort Garry United Church, 800 Point Road, Lower Level, swfic.org

The rundown: This is the spot to donate clean, current work wear. Anything you would wear to an interview is in high demand, including suits, jackets, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, coats and accessories—and they’re always on the lookout for plus size pieces, too. Donations go to women preparing for job interviews after having left abusive situations or entering job training programs. Clients are referred to the Clothes Closet by over 65 partnering agencies in Winnipeg.

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm

Pick-up service: No

The Up Shoppe

Find it: 382 Selkirk Ave., upshoppe.ca

The rundown: This boutique accepts clothing and accessories for women, men and children, as well as bedding and small household items. Then, in collaboration with the North End Women’s Centre, they sell donated items to raise money for women in need, while also providing employment and on-the-job training opportunities.

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4:30pm

Pick-up service: No

Siloam Mission

Find it: 309 Logan Ave., siloam.ca

The rundown: If you’re thinking of donating to Siloam, basics—such as outerwear, jeans and hoodies—are best. The website is updated regularly with the items most urgently needed, so have a look before dropping off a bag of last season’s crop tops and leather leggings.

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday, 8am to 7:30pm, and Saturday, Sunday and Holidays, 8am to 4:30pm

Pick-up service: No

Where to Donate Clothes in Toronto

Dress for Success

Find it: 188 Lowther Avenue, 3rd Floor Boutique, toronto.dressforsuccess.org

The rundown: This organization, which has locations across Canada, is the place to pass on your new and gently used professional clothing—think, modern suits, blazers, blouses, dress pants, skirts, dresses and sweaters, along with work-appropriate accessories including shoes, jewelry and briefcases. They work to provide support, development tools and, of course, clothing for women looking to enter or return to the workforce. Oftentimes, their clients will be headed directly to an interview, so make sure everything you’re donating is freshly laundered and pressed, or dry cleaned.

When they accept donations: Tuesdays between 10am and 4pm

Pick-up service: No

H&M

Find it: Across Canada. Find your closest store at hm.com, and learn more about the company’s recycling program here

The rundown: ICYMI, your local H&M will take donations of used clothing, shoes and accessories—and they don’t even have to be from H&M! The company accepts donations from any brand. In an effort to divert tonnes of textiles from landfills, donations are sent to a recycling partner who separates the clothing and will either re-sell or recycle the fibers to be turned into new products

When they accept donations: During regular store hours

Pick-up service: No

GLOW Clothing Bank

Find it: New Circles, 161 Bartley Dr., newcircles.ca

The rundown: GLOW provides free clothing to those with low incomes, so when you’re donating, think seasonal. Come springtime, they accept tees, dresses, skirts, light sweaters, sandals, sun hats and scarves. In the winter months, it’s all about warm weather wear. The organization also run special initiatives like teen shopping days and a prom boutique, and any additional clothing is provided to Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency ward for patients in need.

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Thursday, 9am to 7pm

Pick-up service: No

Double Take Store

Find it: 310 Gerrard St. E., ysm.ca

The rundown: This thrift store, which is run by the Yonge Street Mission, takes used clothing, furniture, household items, and especially career-ready apparel. All of the proceeds go to funding the programs offered by the Mission in support of low income families, seniors and those with physical and mental disabilities.

When they accept donations: Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 7pm; Thursday to Friday, 10am to 8pm; Saturday, 10am to 6pm; Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Pick-up service: Yes! For furniture or large quantities of clothing, call 416-925-7198

Oasis Clothing Bank

Find it: 60 Camforth Rd., or check the site to find the closest drop-off bin, clothingbank.ca

The rundown: It’s a good idea to check the site to see what items they’re accepting before you drop off your bags, but generally, they accept nearly everything (clothing, shoes, bedding, kitchenware, stuffed animals, sports equipment, small electronics, art…). Donated items are either given to participants in the Oasis Addiction Recovery program or sold to fund the programs and services they offer

When they accept donations: Anytime in the dozens of drop off bins

Pick-up service: Yes! If you have a minimum of 3 garbage bags of clothing, call 416-751-0553

Where to Donate Clothes in Ottawa

St. Vincent de Paul

Find it: 1273 Wellington St. W. or 1620 Merivale Rd., thrift-store.ca

The rundown: These two thrift stores are open to the general public, but they also provide clothing and furnishings for free for families in need. They generally accept donations of clothing, toys, furniture and household goods, and any proceeds go back to local community programs

When they accept donations: You can drop off anytime in the bins located across the city, at the thrift stores (Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5:30pm; Thursday to Friday, 9am to 8pm; Saturday, 9am to 5pm), or arrange a pick up for larger pieces

Pick-up service: Yes, for larger items like furniture and beds. Click here for the online form.

Carty House

Find it: cartyhouse.org

The rundown: This organization provides housing for female refugees, and offers them education, counselling and other support services.They accept clothing, bedding, appliances, towels, cleaning supplies and all kinds of household items—but everything must be in good condition, as all donations are used to help the women get back on their feet

When they accept donations: Email office@cartyhouse.org for a list of their current needs and how to make a donation.

Pick-up service: No

Clothesline (across Canada)

Find it: Across Canada. Find the drop box closest to you on their website, diabetes.ca

The rundown: Thanks to an exclusive relationship with Value Village, all donations to Clothesline are sold and the money goes directly to diabetes research, support programs and funding D-Camps for kids. They’ll take almost anything, including clothing and accessories, kitchenware, home décor, small appliances, fitness items, toys, luggage and tools.

When they accept donations: Anytime

Pick-up service: Yes! Complete the online form here or call 1-800-505-5525

Where to Donate Clothes in Montreal

Le Support

Find it: Blue donation boxes are located all over the city, lesupport.ca

The rundown: Donations—which can be anything except large furniture—are sold to Value Village, second hand stores and brokers abroad. The funds raised go to providing support to those with intellectual disabilities with equipment, activities and housing aid.

When they accept donations: Anytime

Pick-up service: Yes! Call 514-725-9797 or send an email to sac@fqdi.ca to make an appointment

Renaissance

Find it: Find a thrift store or drop box location on their site, renaissancequebec.ca

The rundown: This organization takes donations of just about everything—except large furniture and beds—then distributes them among their network of thrift stores and sold at deep discounts. The money raised goes to funding job training programs in the local community

When they accept donations: During thrift store hours, or anytime at drop boxes

Pick-up service: No

Sun Youth

Find it: 4251 St. Urbain St., sunyouth.com

The rundown: Donate clothing, basic household items and small electrical appliances, which are either given for free or available to local teens and families by the bag for a nominal fee

When they accept donations: Everyday between 8am and 9pm

Pick-up service: No

Where to Donate Clothes in Moncton

Boutique Encore

Find it: House of Nazareth, 14 Clark St., maison-nazareth.org

The rundown: Donations of gently used clothing, furniture and small household items go to clients at the organization’s short term and emergency shelter, or collected for other organizations, including the New Brunswick Multicultural Council, which supports refugee resettlement efforts in the area

When they accept donations: The shelter is open 24/7

Pick-up service: No

Best Clothing Donation Centres in St. John’s

St. John’s Women’s Centre Clothing Boutique

Find it: 170 Cashin Ave., margueritesplace.ca

The rundown: Women who are living on low incomes, or experiencing homelessness or violence can book an appointment once a month to pick out pieces from the boutique for free. When you’re donating, think seasonal. Right now, they’re looking for gently used summer pieces, but sizes large, x-large and plus are always scooped up first.

When they accept donations: Call 709-753-0220 to arrange a drop off time

Pick-up service: No

Previously Loved Clothes and Things

Find it: 351 Kenmount Rd., epilepsynl.com

The rundown: This thrift shop will accept almost anything—all kinds of clothing, outerwear, shoes, household items, small appliances, furniture, toys, sporting equipment and even seasonal decorations. All donations are re-sold through the thrift shop and 100% of the proceeds go directly back into the community by programs supported by Epilepsy Newfoundland and Labrador.

When they accept donations: Anytime the store is open, Monday to Sunday, 9:30am to 9:30pm

Pick-up service: Yes! Call 709-722-5571 to arrange a pick-up time

Where to Donate Clothes in Halifax

The Brunswick Street Mission

Find it: 2107 Brunswick St., brunswickstreetmission.org

The rundown: All donated items are given to those struggling with poverty—and they’re never re-sold. The Mission accepts used clothing and shoes for women, men and kids, as well as small household items, books and recent magazines. If you happen to have any CSA certified work boots kicking around, you can donate them here too,

When they accept donations: Monday to Friday, 9am to 2pm

Pick-up service: No

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Halifax

Find it: Literally all over. Find drop off locations on their website, halifax.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca

The rundown: They take all used clothing, shoes, accessories and household textiles (like bedding, blankets and drapes). All of the proceeds raised from the sale of the donations goes to the youth mentoring programs run by the charity.

When they accept donations: Anytime. You can drop donations in any one of the yellow and purple bins across the city, or arrange a pick up

Pick-up service: Yes! Call 902-454-4025 or email halifaxclothingdonations@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca to schedule a pick-up

Where to Donate Clothes in Charlottetown

First Impressions

Find it: 180 Brackley Point Rd., facebook.com

The rundown: Donate your gently used professional and casual clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags to this non-profit, which serves women going for job interviews, heading back to school and fleeing dangerous domestic situations. They’ll put it on the shelves at their re-sale shop, where everything is $5—or, they’ll provide clothing for free to clients who need it. Anything that isn’t sold is donated to local schools and nursing homes

When they accept donations: Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 8pm, and Sunday, 12pm to 2pm

Pick-up service: No