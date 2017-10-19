As soon as the chilly temps hit the West coast, the tireless hunt for a winter jacket commences. Between hitting the slopes and strutting down the streets (read: not tripping on black ice), your new trendy topper has to do it all. These Vancity boutiques offer up a roster of different styles, from high-tech down jackets to boldly printed wool coats and everything in between. We’ve got you covered (literally) with the best places to shop for winter jackets in Vancouver. And if you want to stay warm all season long, click here to check out our top picks across Canada.

Fjällräven

Find it: 147 W Broadway, fjallravencanada.com

The low-down: For this veteran Swedish retailer (they’ve been in the biz for over 50 years), crafting breathable outerwear is their top priority, whether you’re on skis, snowshoes or skates.

What you’ll find: High-tech jackets designed for outdoor enthusiasts to protect against the elements.

Average cost: $500 to $600

Brands: Fjällräven



E:Cle

Find it: 486 W Cordova St., shopecle.com

The low-down: This eclectic Gastown boutique houses minimalist, carefully-curated pieces from a range of must-know designers. Better yet, their inventory effortlessly straddles the line between timeless and trendy.

What you’ll find: Fashionably oversized double-breasted wool coats that are the epitome of It girl style.

Average cost: $300

Brands: Andersson Bell, Rains, Universal Tissu and more



Still Life

Find it: 2315 Main St., stilllifeboutique.com

The low-down: This stylish sanctuary, equipped with foliage hanging from the ceiling and racks upon racks of drool-worthy garments, is a fashion haven for both him and her.

What you’ll find: Lightweight pastel toppers and comfortable wrap coats.

Average cost: $200 to $400

Brands: Rains, Ganni Fenn, YMC and more



Plenty

Find it: 2803 W Broadway, 1107 Robson St., getplenty.com

The low-down: With eight locations dotted across Western Canada, this spacious boutique has luxe accents that take your shopping experience to the next level. We’re still obsessing over the colourful Turkish lanterns and marble detailing at the Robson Street location.

What you’ll find: Earth-toned anoraks and boldly printed wool coats that pack a punch

Average cost: $200

Brands: BB Dakota and PGD



Alpine Start Outfitters

Find it: 68 W Broadway, alpinestart.com

The low-down: If trekking through the mountains is your winter activity of choice (major kudos if it is, btw), this fully-stocked outerwear shop will be your go-to for all the gear you’ll ever need, from boots to backpacks.

What you’ll find: Goes-with-everything insulated coats—a staple in any winter wardrobe

Average cost: $300 to $800

Brands: Canada Goose, Nobis, Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and more

