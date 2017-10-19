The Best Places to Shop For Winter Jackets in Toronto

Winter in the 6ix is like a bad Tinder date: it’s painful, seemingly endless and downright depressing. Between the snow, sleet and frigid temps, there is every reason to stay indoors and cozy up right next to your heater (cause same). For those moments when you need to interact with the great outdoors, you need a heavy-duty topper that will keep you warm without skimping on style. That is why we did some digging to find the best places to buy winter jackets in Toronto. To extend your jacket hunt outside the city, click here to see all of the country’s chic spots serving up winter warmth.

Moncler

Find it: 3401 Dufferin Street #142A, moncler.com

The low-down: This luxe French-Italian brand, tucked inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre, is a jacket-lover’s paradise—and with its dark granite floors, rich wood and drool-worthy displays, it’s easy on the eyes, too.

What you’ll find: Shearling-trimmed suede coats, eye-catching shorter styles (we see you electric purple down jacket) and camel-coloured duffel coats for the boujee buyer

Average cost: $2,000 to $3,000+

Brands: Moncler



Lorne’s Coats

Find it: 101 Spadina Ave., lornescoats.com

The low-down: With over 3,000 coats in sizes 0 to 24, you’re bound to find The One at this winter jacket warehouse. Plus, they’ve got tailoring on site to perfect the fit of your new purchase.

What you’ll find: Everything from full-length cashmere coats (a rarity these days) to colourful trenches and even wool capes for a night out

Average cost: $300 to $450

Brands: Soia & Kyo, Michael Kors, Junge, Blæst Rainwear, Cinzia Rocca and Lorne, their own in-house line



Arc’teryx

Find it: 339 Queen St. W, arcteryx.com

The low-down: For this high-end outdoor clothing company, beautiful, simplistic design and technology go hand-in-hand

What you’ll find: Specialized jackets meant for day-to-day, skiing and snowboarding or climbing. Even better, they come in no shortage of bright hues (think turquoise, cobalt and sapphire)

Average cost: $400 to $600

Brands: Arc’teryx



Nobis

Find it: 360 Queen St. W, nobis.com

The low-down: This international retailer (found in over 40 countries, nbd) designs multipurpose jackets meant for unpredictable winter weather, so you’ll stay protected in snow and sleet.

What you’ll find: Winter-ready waterproof trench coats, more traditional takes on the parka and down jacket with fur-trimmed hoods, cushy fabric and plenty of pockets

Average cost: $8oo to $1,000

Brands: Nobis



Janan Boutique

Find it: 2901 Bayview Ave., jananboutique.com

The low-down: This Toronto-born boutique boasts a covetable collection of designer outerwear, plus in-house alterations, repairs and cleaning.

What you’ll find: A diverse roster of parkas with statement details, such as white pom poms hanging from the hood, wide, waist-cinching belts and metallic quilted fabrics

Average cost: $800 to $900

Brands: Moose Knuckles, Soia & Kyo, Arctic Bay, Rudsak, Sam and more

