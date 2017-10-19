Gone are the days of looking like an inflatable snowman in that extra puffy winter jacket you wore as a little tot. Trust, we’ve all been there. When it comes to winter dressing, there is a way to stay warm and look fashionable. Just look to these stylish spots that have mastered both. From boldly coloured insulated jackets to fur-trimmed parkas, these are the best places to shop for winter jackets in Montreal for when the temps plummet below freezing (*sobs*). And if you want to shop our fave spots from coast to coast, click here.

Point Zero

Find it: 1650 Rue Chabanel O, pointzero.ca

The low-down: The flagship location and headquarters of this ultra cool outerwear brand started out as a menswear company but has since expanded to womenswear and is currently killing the winter jacket game.

What you’ll find: Statement-making parkas complete with eye-catching fur around the neck and leather patches along the sleeves—not for the fashion faint of heart

Average cost: $200

Brands: Point Zero



Kanuk

Find it: 485 Rue Rachel E, kanuk.com

The low-down: This Montreal-born company crafts heavy-duty outerwear that can withstand even the harshest of Quebec winters, so you’ll stay toasty all season long.

What you’ll find: Insulated coats equipped with pockets and faux fur hoods, plus hip, knee and floor-grazing cuts

Average cost: $800

Brands: Kanuk



Simons

Find it: 977 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, simons.ca

The low-down: With almost 150 years under their belt, this OG clothing store, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, has a vast selection of winter toppers from in-house and international brands.

What you’ll find: Metallic parkas, quilted kimono-style jackets and utilitarian anoraks for when your style is girly, grunge or somewhere in between

Average cost: $100 to $400

Brands: Twik, Only, Volcom, Canada Goose, Contemporaine and more



Orage

Find it: 1227 Rue Rachel E, orage.com

The low-down: Inspired by owner Evelyn Trempe’s love of the slopes, this outerwear company blends style and practicality for passionate ski and snowboarders.

What you’ll find: Technical and colourful jackets that can take you from the ski hill to the streets

Average cost: $300 to $500

Brands: Orage



Audvik

Find it: 1625 Rue Chabanel O #700, audvik.com

The low-down: This locally-owned, Canadian-made boutique creates enduring outerwear; it will last you for seasons to come and, even better, won’t go out of style anytime soon.

What you’ll find: Simple craftsmanship, classic fits and rich neutrals and berry tones

Average cost: $500 to $650

Brands: Audvik

