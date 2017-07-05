The Best Swimwear Specialty Boutiques Across Canada

Shopping for swimwear can be a nightmare scenario sometimes—cups runneth over, fabric rides up where it shouldn’t—so much so, we often avoid it entirely. Fear not, we’ve scoured the country for some of the best places around to shop for cute suits that are not only inclusive to all shapes and sizes, but also tote a variety of styles, whether all black is your thing or bold patterns are what you seek. You’ll be ready to strut your stuff by the water in no time.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Vancouver

Nettle’s Tale

Find it: 330 West Cordova St., nettlestail.com

The vibe: This rustic lifestyle shop carries a curated selection of ethically made products, including swimwear.

Brands carried: This spot is the flagship location for Nettle’s Tale Swimwear, the comfy, locally made suits you can mix and match.

Splash Swim & Cruise

Find it: 2950 West 4th Ave., splashswimandcruise.com

The vibe: This small shop packs what might just be Vancouver’s largest selection of bathers.

Brands carried: The countless labels available include Seafolly, Christina, Jantzen, Body Glove and Sanuk.



North Shore Girl

Find it: 1625 Lonsdale Ave., northshoregirl.ca

The Vibe: Inspired by mountain peaks and the Pacific, this fashion-meets-sport shop has everything you’ll need for a day at the beach.

Brands carried: Insta-worthy looks from Vitamin A, L*Space, Seafolly, Billabong and Ripcurl.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Calgary

Red Nik Surf and Swim

Find it: 22 Richard Way SW Suite 6, rednik.com

The vibe: Hang ten at Calgary’s only surf shop.

Brands carried: Head in for a fresh selection from Seafolly, Rip Curl, R Collection, Vitamin A, Maaji, Billabong and Roxy.

Shapes ‘N Figures

Find it: 103-5718 1A St. SW, shapesnfigures.ca

The vibe: For over 20 years, this spot has been a go-to for finding the perfect fit, thanks to their professional fittings and wide size range.

Brands carried: Flattering styles from Panache, Body Glove, Eidon, Skye Swimwear, Fantasie and Freya.

Celladora

Find it: 317 7th Ave. SW, celladora.ca

The vibe: This trendy shop not only has you covered for swim, but also stocks casual streetwear and yoga gear.

Brands carried: Some of their featured lines include Body Glove, Skye, Vitamin A, Beach Bunny, Beleza, Trina Turk, La Blanca, Profile, L*Space and Maaji Swimwear.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Edmonton

Bijou Lingerie and Swimwear

Find it: 118 17010-90 Ave., bijoulingere.com

The vibe: A great stop for busty gals, you’ll find supportive bathers that still look chic.

Brands carried: Prima Donna is one of their most popular lines.

Currents Sun and Swimwear

Find it: 5166 Windermere Blvd., currentssunandsimwear.com

The vibe: Currents is all for making your shopping experience a fun one, and they want you leave the shop feeling happy and confident.

Brands carried: Shop solids or bold patterns from Seafolly, Baku Swimwear, Sunseekre Swimwear, Body Glove, Moontide Swimwear, Aqua Blu Swimwear, Sapph.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Saskatoon

Beneath It All Lingerie

Find it: 100-234 1st Ave. S, beneathitalllingerie.com

The vibe: This 17-year-old boutique is known for their fittings, ensuring what you leave with a suit that fits like a glove.

Brands carried: Functional sets from Fantasies, Prima Donna and Elomi.

Swimc0

Find it: 201 1st Ave. S, swimco.com

The vibe: This chain’s sole location in Saskatchewan is all about customer service, and guarantees a positive bikini shopping experience.

Brands carried: The countless brands carried include Seafolly, Liv, Captiva, Billabong, Azura, Maaji, Bleu and Red Carter.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Winnipeg

Peepers Swimwear

Find it: 866 Corydon Ave., peepersswimwear.com

The vibe: A Winnipeg staple for 35 years, this lively shop is known for its stellar customer service.

Brands carried: Fun cuts and colours from A.Ché, Azura, Seafolly, Speedo, Sauipe Swimwear and Luli Fama.

The Hula Hut

Find it: 1504 St. Mary’s Rd., thehulahut.ca

The vibe: This bright and spacious shop specializes in swimwear separates, but also has cover-ups and accessories on hand.

Brands carried: Styles for every taste from Seafolly, Eidon, Moontide, Roxy, Billabong and Skye Swimwear.

Eyelet Dove Lingerie and Swimwear

Find it: 485 Academy Rd.

The vibe: Around for almost 40 years, this spacious, body-positive shop is all for helping you finding the perfect two-piece.

Brands carried: An awesome selection from Seafolly, Jets Swimwear, Red Carter and Shan.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Toronto

Lumieres de Baia

Find it: 486 Queen St. W, lumieredebaia.com

The vibe: Not for the faint of heart, this shop stocks colourful patterns and cheeky Brazilian cuts.

Brands carried: Their namesake brand, with styles that are sure to set you apart.

Melmira

Find it: 3319 Yonge St., melmira.com

The vibe: Focusing not just on your body, Melmira is all about finding a suit that fits your personality.

Brands carried: An awesome selection from Jets, Karla Colletto, Melissa Odabash, Panache, Prima Donna, Seafolly, Shan and Vitamin A.

Sandpipers

Find it: 87 Yorkville Ave., swimfashion.com

The vibe: A wide selection of suits with styles for every body and whatever look you may be going for.

Brands carried: Their extensive roster includes L*Space, Jets, Shan, Vitamin A, Boys and Arrows, and Kaohs Swimwear.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Ottawa

Common Shop

Find it: 380 Elgin St., commonshop.com

The vibe: This concept shop is the only luxury streetwear store in the city that also offers a curated selection of contemporary art and novelties.

Brands carried: Trendy pieces from For Love and Lemons and Marcelo Burlon.

Brachic

Find it: 433 Richmond Rd., brachic.ca

The vibe: The goal of this full-service boutique is to make your shopping experience as comfortable as possible. They also carry suits year-round, perfect for your winter getaway.

Brands carried: Styles for all shapes and sizes from Prima Donna, Panache, Maryan Mehlhorn, Karla Colletto, Janine Robin, Gideon Oberson, Fantasie, Empreinte and Charmline.

Brio

Find it: 911 Bank St., briobodywear.com

The vibe: Known for their wicked product knowledge, the associates will ensure you leave the store with the most flattering suit from their extensive range.

Brands carried: This location is packed with suits from 6 Shore Road, Ále, Antigel, Becca, Boys & Arrows, Chromat, Citrine, Coco Rave, Freya, Isabella Rose, Jets, Kaohs, Maaji, Piha, Pilyq, Red Carter, Seafolly and Vitamin A.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Montreal

Paradis du Maillot

Find it: 9800 Saint-Laurent Blvd., paradisdumaillot.ca

The vibe: You’re sure to leave with a flattering suit from this huge shop, which boasts 20,000 square feet of swimwear.

Brands carried: Stylish pieces from Calvin Klein, Diva, Speedo, TYR and Baku.

Empire

Find it: 2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., thinkempire.com

The vibe: If being super active at the beach is your thing, head here. This snow, skate and surf shop is all about practical bathers that won’t leave you too exposed.

Brands carried: Athleisure suits like June Swimwear and Rip Curl.

Shan

Find it: 2150 Crescent St., shan.ca

The vibe: This made-in-Canada brand totes luxe, flattering styles.

Brands carried: Shan’s stylish suits are crafted with raw materials sourced from Italy.

Where to Buy Swimwear in Moncton

Le Grenier

Find it: 78 Wyse St., legrenier.com

The Vibe: This Quebec-based company sprouted roots in NB, bringing its locally made apparel with it.

Brands carried: The store’s namesake brand, which makes bikinis in super-fun prints, and tankinis if you’re looking for a little more coverage.

Elle Mio Boutique

Find it: 735 Main St., ellemiobraboutique.ca

The vibe: This quaint boutique ensures women find the perfect fit to look and feel their best when hitting the water.

Brands carried: Skye Swimwear, Body Glove, Freya, and Christina, to name a few.

Where to Buy Swimwear in St. John’s

Le Boudoir Lingerie

Find it: 50 White Rose Dr., leboudoirlingerie.ca

The vibe: Their commitment to making your shopping experience a positive one is one of the many reasons this location was named one of the top lingerie stores in North America.

Brands carried: Flattering styles from Prima Donna and Empreinte.

The Boobie Trap

Find it: 120 Water St.

The vibe: With full complement of sizes for everyone, this cheeky shop is all about custom fittings.

Brands carried: Panache and Prima Donna.

