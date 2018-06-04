There are only so many things in this world we will commit to for life, and one of them is a badass tattoo. Once you find your dream design and finally see it adorning your skin, it’s hard to imagine ever living without it. So whether you’re looking to get tatted with a minimalist quote or an OTT saturated design that demands attention, these are the best tattoo parlours in Vancouver. And if you want to get inked in another city across the country, click here.

Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective

Find it: 62 Powell St., liquidambertattoo.com

The rundown: Home to a team of almost all female artists, this unique Gastown collective is a space for local talent to showcase their artwork, whether that be tattoo designs, paintings or other forms of visual art. It’s a gallery-meets-tattoo-shop of sorts, which is perf for creatives looking to feel artistically inspired as they get tatted.

Cost: $100 to $145 minimum, $120 to $200 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Gastown Tattoo Parlour

Find it: 105 W Cordova St., gastowntattoo.com

The rundown: With a diverse roster of 15 artists offering services from professional tattooing to laser tattoo removal and cosmetic tats, this buzz-worthy spot is home to some of the best talent in the city. The space has lime green walls with touches of exposed brick, pre-drawn designs framed on the wall and quirky animal figurines throughout (see: the moose head and stuffed arctic fox) for a personality-packed parlour.

Cost: $100 minimum, $180 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Sticks & Stones Tattoo

Find it: 485 Main St., sticksandstonestattoo.com

The rundown: This self-proclaimed queer- and POC-owned tattoo parlour is proud to provide a safe space for marginalized artists and clients to get inked. The skilled team specializes in breathtakingly detailed black and grey finely lined designs (peep their Instagram for some inspo).

Cost: $150 to $160 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes, but only on occasion, as it is a custom tattoo shop, so def call or email first.

Electro-LadyLux Tattoos

Find it: 876 Commercial Dr., electroladylux.com

The rundown: As Vancity’s original all-female owned and operated tattoo shop, this warm and inviting spot is your ideal destination if you want to support local ladies in the biz. Owner Teresa Johnson has over 20 years of experience and loves a creative challenge when it comes to her designs, so no piece is too big a task.

Cost: $200 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Adrenaline

Find it: 1014 Granville St.; 1926 W 4th Ave., #104; adrenalinestudios.com

The rundown: With locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, this popular tattoo and piercing studio offers a wide range of designs, including blackwork, geometric, realism and more. The ultra-cool shops are stocked with body jewellery, apparel and artwork from up-and-coming talent, too.

Cost: $100 minimum; $160 to $180 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes