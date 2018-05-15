Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Vancouver

With the warmer weather comes the season we all know and love: bikini season! When you’re strutting around in a cheeky bathing suit at the beach, you’re probably going to be showing off some skin. But if you’re like us, you haven’t shaved since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were still together (a.k.a it’s been a minute). Before you go into a razor-fuelled frenzy and end up with ingrown hairs and red bumps around your bikini line, check out the best places to get a bikini wax in Vancouver. And if you’re looking to get groomed in another city across Canada, click here.

CoalitionSkin

Find it: 424 Homer St., coalitionskin.com

The low-down: Also known as #thepussyshop, this self-described intersectionally feminist company prides itself on its body positivity, because women are truly meant to be in love with their vaginas. (Yaaaas!) Plus, their seriously chic Instagram is an artful array of tasteful photographs where the nether region gets the attention it deserves.

Price: $25 to $35

Book online: Yes

Bare Wax Bar

Find it: 1828 W 1st Ave., 2065 W 4th Avenue, Unit #101, barewax.com

The low-down: This friendly wax bar is dotted with botanical touches, from the lime green accents to the chic metallic wallpaper (talk about a calming environment to get your wax on). Plus, they use natural, Canadian-made, cream-based wax, which is perf for sensitive skin.

Price: $25 to $32 (plus, $7 extra for hard wax)

Book online: Yes

Stripped Wax Bar

Find it: 1016 Mainland St., 1990 W 4th Ave., 50 Lonsdale Ave. #207, strippedwaxbar.com

The low-down: This popular spot is a staple amongst Vancity’s waxing veterans because of the knowledgeable aestheticians, cleanly rep and playful interior. Each room is decorated with bold black and white striped walls which feel more chic boutique than wax bar.

Price: $25 to $40

Book online: Yes

Waxmi

Find it: 4857 Main St., waxmi.com

The low-down: From the exposed brick to the geometric accents and artwork lining the walls, this upscale waxing boutique, which specializes in Brazilian waxing, has the most elegant touches. The talented team will immeds put you at ease throughout the treatment with a complimentary bevvie before you get started and an all around relaxed, upbeat vibe.

Price: $32 to $47

Book online: Yes

Sugar Box Waxing Boutique

Find it: 1025 Cambie St., mysugarbox.com

The low-down: With pale pink walls and vintage furniture, every inch of this chic waxing boutique screams cuuuuute! The aestheticians are all about celebrating womanhood and making waxing a fun, enjoyable experience. If you’re looking to take your bikini wax to the next level, you can add some hair dye or Swarovski crystals (vajazzling, duh) for an OTT lewk.

Price: $36 to $48

Book online: Yes