Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Toronto

As we bid adieu to our puffy parkas and clunky winter boots, we say hello to our bikinis and one-pieces (praise be!). With bikini season comes the inevitable feat of attempting to hack off the hair that grew over the winter in places we didn’t even know existed. Before you hit up the beach in your city or book your ticket to a tropical seaside destination, book an appointment at the best places to get a bikini wax in Toronto. Not in the 6 for your next wax? Click here to see the best grooming spots in every major city across Canada.

Slick Wax Bar

Find it: 97 Scollard St., slickwaxbar.com

The low-down: Located in the heart of Yorkville, this chic wax bar uses six different types of top-of-the-line wax from French brand Perron Rigot. When it comes to waxing at this high-end spot, it’s all about customizability, comfort and cleanliness in a luxurious environment.

Price: $30 to $40

Book online: Yes

Fuzz Wax Bar

Find it: 488 Bloor St. W, 701 Queen St. W, 934 Queen St. E, 2654 Yonge St., fuzzwaxbar.com

The low-down: This popular wax bar is no stranger to the 6’s beauty scene and they have the rep to prove it. If you want to take your waxing sesh to the next level, the “Fuzzologists” can give you a vajacial (yes that’s right, a vagina facial). The luxe treatment (which includes a soothing mask for your vaj, btw) is perf for in-between appointments to prevent ingrown hairs and soften your skin.

Price: $15 to $35

Book online: Yes

Her Majesty’s Pleasure

Find it: 556 King St. W, hermajestypleasure.ca

The low-down: Nestled in the Fashion District, this elegant spa combines two of our favourite things on this earth: beauty and booze. If you’re nervous for your bikini wax and need a little (alcoholic) courage, grab a glass of champagne at the in-house marble-topped bar before your appointment.

Price: $35

Book online: Yes

Naked Beauty Bar

Find it: 889 Dundas St. W, nakedbeautybar.com

The low-down: Every inch of this beauty bar is just begging to be captured for your Instagram feed. It’s a minimalist’s dream with the timeless black, white and wood palette, shelves of beauty prods that you probably saw on your Tumblr feed and vases of fresh foliage on the tables (not to mention the impeccable nail, eyelash extension and waxing services).

Price: $25 to $35

Book online: Yes

Barefoot Beauty

Find it: 643 Queen St. E, barefootbeauty.ca

The low-down: For those looking for a more environmentally friendly, sustainable beauty biz (aren’t we all?), we cannot recommend this place enough. The nail salon and beauty bar prides itself on its use of all-natural waxes that aren’t filled with harsh chemicals and damaging ingredients. You can finally feel good about what you’re putting on your bod.

Price: $25

Book online: Yes