Aside from an Insta-worthy brunch and perfectly groomed eyebrows, there is nothing we love more than a good glass of wine to unwind at the end of a long week. There is literally a wine for every after-work activity, whether it’s a fruity rosé to pair with that juicy novel or a full-bodied Merlot for that one movie that always makes us ugly cry (read: The Notebook). Instead of sipping from home, hit up these seriously chic spots for your next #WineWednesday outing or GNO (girls night out, obvs). Here is our round-up of the best wine bars in Vancouver, and if you want to sip and snack your way across the country, click here.

L’Ufficio Wine Bar

Find it: 3687 W 4th Ave., laquercia.ca

The atmosphere: Take a seat at the wooden bar inside this laid-back Italian locale and you’ll be immediately transfixed by the the mouthwatering display of cheeses and the endless bottles lining the bar.

Prices: $10 to $20 per glass, $55 to $1200 per bottle

Must sip: Tenuta San Leonardo’s “San Leonardo” from Trentino, Italy, a Bordeaux style red wine (it’s food friendly) with a full body and bright, fruity taste. The notes of leather and mushroom make for a unique aroma

The fare: Italian-style small plates and handheld bites from La Quercia, the rest next door. The two spots share the same kitchen and owners, and their burrata, a soft Italian cheese topped with pesto, beets and walnuts, is to die for

Brix & Mortar

Find it: 1138 Homer St., brixandmortar.ca

The atmosphere: This upscale Yaletown joint is located in a historical brick building for an elegant mix of old and new. Sparkly chandeliers hang over the winding granite bar and wine bottles are showcased on backlit shelves.

Prices: $6 to $44 per glass, $11 to $16 per flight, $40 to $680 per bottle

Must sip: C.C. Jentsch Estate’s “Syrah,” a full bodied red wine or Culmina Family Estate’s “Unicus,” a sweet and dry white that makes it a great food wine. Bonus: they’re both from the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia

The fare: Modern yet rustic Canadian dishes using local ingredients, like the Vancouver Island lingcod with carrot and ginger puree, herbed rice and chimichurri or the colourful Hannah Brook Farms summer greens

Salt Tasting Room

Find it: 45 Blood Alley Square, salttastingroom.com

The atmosphere: This dimly-lit Gastown tasting room will make you feel like you’re in an underground wine cellar thanks to the long wooden table, racks upon racks of wine bottles and rustic-meets-industrial vibe.

Prices: $5 to $12 per glass, $15 per flight, $30 to $145 per bottle

Must sip: Jay Paulson’s “Ex Nihilo” from the Okanagan Valley, a Merlot that tastes like lively, light fruit to start, with deeper notes of dark plums, black cherries, cherries and homemade jam that kick in later.

The fare: A delectable roster of artisan cheese and cured meats that are just begging to be shared—and paired with their hand-picked wine list, of course

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Find it: 900 Seymour St., uvavancouver.com

The atmosphere: Tucked inside the Moda Hotel, this ultra modern bar has everything one would need for their next after-hours outing: sleek leather seating, bright red décor and an expansive selection of liquor (#score).

Prices: $11 to $29 per glass, $16 to $18 per flight, $40 to $155 per bottle

Must sip: Moris Farms’ “Avvoltore” from Maremma, Italy, an earthy and fruity red wine made with a blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah grapes

The fare: Charcuterie plates, a-la-carte dishes and other antipasti, like marinated octopus, chickpea dip and finger-licking parmesan garlic fries

The Wine Bar

Find it: 1167 Marinaside Cres., thewinebar.ca

The atmosphere: Between the eye-catching light fixtures to the tinted blue windows and the shiny granite bar, this intimate wine bar (which has over 177 wines, nbd) proves that simple and sleek is the perfect backdrop for a late-night drink.

Prices: $8 to $110 per glass, $35 to $3,000 per bottle

Must sip: The Blanc de Blancs from West Essex, England, a sparkling white wine with bright acidity and a finish that tastes like lemon curd

The fare: Small to big bites inspired by the chef’s hometown of Provence, France, from steamed mussels to frog legs and crispy baguette dipped in balsamic and oil