Wine lovers in the nation’s capital, rejoice! This city’s downtown is bustling with the hottest spots to indulge in some top-notch wine. It all depends on the atmosphere you’re looking for. An intimate space located in a historic building? Check. A Manhattan-esque dining room and bar that is v. elegant? We got you. Or a cute little wine bar that is still under-the-radar? Heck yes. Here are the best wine bars in Ottawa to fulfill all of your vino needs. And click here to sip your way from coast to coast. You’ll be a wine connoisseur in no time.

107 Fourth Avenue Wine Bar

Find it: 107 Fourth Ave. #1, 107fourthavenue.com

The atmosphere: From the outside, this très petite wine bar looks like just another house on the street. But step inside, and you’ll realize that what makes this low-key locale so charming is the fact that it is so under-the-radar.

Prices: $9.25 to $16 per glass, $38 to $61 per bottle

Must sip: Reif Estate Cabernet’s “Franc Reserve,” a smoky medium-bodied red wine with tasting notes of violet and cassis (black current)—perfect to cozy up to during the colder months

The fare: Smaller portions of classic eats (to leave room for the wine, obvs), like the kale caesar salad with green & purple kale, shaved parmesan and double-smoked lardons (pork fat), orAngus striploin with their specialty steak-frîtes



Divino Wine Studio

Find it: 225 Preston St., divinowinestudio.com

The atmosphere: For foodies who are looking to experience wine tasting with top-notch eats, this inviting Italian restaurant is the place for you. Their cuisine is carefully crafted to compliment their extensive wine list, so you’re bound to find a dish that will compliment your drink.

Prices: $9 to $19 per glass, $42 to $400 per bottle

Must sip: La Braccesca’s “Vino Nobile di Montepulciano” from Tuscany, Italy, a well balanced and aromatic red wine that is stored in an oak barrel, which adds a unique flavour to the Sangoivese grapes (plus, Divino pairs it with their braised short rib)

The fare: A scrumptious selection of Italian dishes, from the gnocchi with a rich gorgonzola fondue or the barley risotto with fresh parmesan, mushrooms and and a truffle ragout



Vineyards Wine Bar & Bistro

Find it: 54 York St., vineyards.ca

The atmosphere: Located in the historic century-old Bourbridge Building, this intimate wine bar is like a cozy cavern with the close quarters, warm lighting and beautiful wooden wine racks hanging on the walls. Trust, this is the perfect hideaway to escape the frigid windchill.

Prices: $8.75 to $15.95 per glass, $13.95 to $16.95 per flight, $34.95 to $945 per bottle

Must sip: The Shiraz & All That Jazz flight, a trio of vibrant wines from South Africa and Australia that taste like dark fruits, pepper and violets

The fare: A variety of bistro eats with flavours from France, Italy and the Mediterranean, such as bruschetta, Cajun seafood jambalaya and fresh steamed mussels



Beckta Dining & Wine Bar

Find it: 150 Elgin St., beckta.com

The atmosphere: With orange leather chairs, curved archways and wall-to-wall exposed grey brick, this luxurious wine bar would be right at home in Manhattan. Start with some pre-dinner drinks at the bar and then enjoy a sumptuous culinary experience in their private dining room.

Prices: $5 to $22 per glass, $35 to $702 per bottle

Must sip: The Pinot Noir from Stanners Vineyard in Prince Edward County, Ontario. This red wine is bright and fresh because of the notes of red cherry, but let it sit on your palette for a little and you’ll start to notice a touch of spice that really makes the wine unique

The fare: Depending on your mood (and your palette), choose between the five-course tasting menu (smaller portions) and the three-course menu, with options like oysters, roasted duck and scallops for a truly boujee fine dining experience



Sur-Lie Fine Food and Wine

Find it: 110 Murray St., surlierestaurant.ca

The atmosphere: This fine dining resto is located right in the heart of the Byward Market. From the eye-catching presentation of the gourmet fare to the rustic chic interior and (of course) their decadent French wine, this top-of-the-line resto is a much-needed escape from the bustle of downtown.

Prices: $5.25 to $14.50 per glass, $17 to $21 per flight, $40 to $72 per bottle

Must sip: Domaine des Amouriers’ “Les Genestes Vacqueyras” from the Rhône Valley in France. This deep, ruby red wine has a pepper, raspberry and anise aroma with a sweet fruit, floral and spice taste

The fare: Modern French cuisine using fresh, homegrown ingredients. For l’hiver, we are loving the roasted squash bisque with caramelized buttermilk, pumpkin brittle, popcorn and smoked jelly and their melt-in-your-mouth Quebec rack of lamb