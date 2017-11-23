Who knew that Moncton is home to the largest wine selection in all of Atlantic Canada? Plot twist: we did. These two swanky spots each have something unique to offer: one has an expansive wine list from gems all across the globe and the other carryies wine from Moncton’s only winery. That’s right, we hit the wine jackpot. These are the best wine bars in Moncton, and click here to discover our top picks for the rest of the country.

Tide & Boar Gastropub

Find it: 700 Main St., tideandboar.com

The atmosphere: This rustic spot is more of a gastropub than a wine bar, but their vin selection deserves major props. Cozy up indoors during the winter months, but remember: as soon as the warm weather hits, you have to check out their epic patio.

Prices: $7.50 to $12 per glass, $30 to $90 per bottle

Must sip: “L’Acadie Blanc,” from Moncton’s only winery, Magnetic Hill. It’s a sweet and floral white wine that warms the palate with notes of silky honey

The fare: An expansive selection of meaty pub grub, like the boar poutine with chicken gravy, caramelized onions, cheese curds and housemade ketchup or the beer battered cod drizzled with a lemon tartar sauce for a lighter(ish) option



The Third Glass

Find it: 819 Main St., thethirdglass.com

The atmosphere: Home to the largest wine selection in Atlantic Canada, this trendy bar has the coolest purple snakeskin seats, opulent chandeliers and wine bottles framed on the walls. As the name suggests, you won’t be able to have just one glass.

Prices: $8 to $32 per glass, $37 to $420 per bottle

Must sip: Cooper Cain Wines’ “Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir” from Santa Maria Valley, California. With flavours like ripe blackberries, raspberries, warm cherry pie, blueberries and cranberries (plus the smell of warm spices), this red wine is basically like Christmas in your mouth

The fare: A small but mighty tapas menu to curb your pre-dins craving, from skewers to canapés and artisanal cheese boards