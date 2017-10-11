Where to Find the Best Facials in Montreal

There’s no shortage of spas in Montreal that’ll leave your skin looking glowy and fresh. But if you want to try some truly OTT ingredients—like royal jelly, purple clay, tamarind and Brazil nut—this is the city to do it. And if you’re looking for what promises to be a “juice cleanse for your skin,” then you can get that here, too. Once you’ve run through this list, click here for our roundup of the best facials across Canada.

Espace Nomad

Find it: 4660 St Laurent Blvd., espacenomad.ca

The atmosphere: This quirky spot focuses on wellness, holistic care and organic products to achieve healthy, radiant skin—both through what we put on our bodies, and what we put in them.

Prices: $70 to $150, depending on the treatment

Products: French Girl Organics, Naturopathica, Phyt’s and more

Must try: The Juraca Facial Treatment ($100, 60 min.), for when the temperature drops and you get dehydrated. The avocado, tamarind and Brazil nut will quench your skin, while a complimentary smoothie from their juice bar, Le Nomad, will quench your thirst.

Spa Diva

Find it: 1455 Peel St., Suite 404, spadiva.ca

The atmosphere: After an afternoon of intense shopping, recharge at this gorgeous spa located in Les Cours Mont-Royal. With the stone walls and chic colour palette, you won’t even know you’re in a mall.

Prices: $70 to $140

Products: Methode Physiodermie and Nelly De Vuyst Skin Care

Must try: The Detoxifying Specialty Facial Treatment ($99, 50 min.), which revives dull skin that’s been exposed to lots of sun and pollution (perf if you live in a big city). Post-facial, your complexion will be glowy and soft to the touch.

Bota Bota

Find it: 358 Rue de la Commune O, Old Port, botabota.ca

The atmosphere: With its stunning view of the Old Port (and its ocean-themed facials), this spa, which floats on the St. Lawrence River, is an experience unlike any other.

Prices: $95 to $105, depending on the treatment

Products: Éminence Organic Skin Care and Babor

Must try: The new Ocean Wind ($105, 60 min.), a youth-preserving facial that is meant to promote cell restoration (aka younger-looking skin) thanks to the royal jelly and biogen plant extract used in the treatment.

Aveda Salon & Spa

Find it: 3613 St Laurent Blvd., avedamontreal-lifestyle.com

The atmosphere: Whether it’s for a hair touch-up or a signature facial, this salon and spa is where all the Aveda lovers head.

Prices: $50 to $125, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: Aveda

Must try: The spa’s signature Tulasara Facial Treatment ($50 for 30 min., $75 for 60 min. and $100 for 90 min.), which will completely overhaul your skin thanks to their personalized program, products and techniques.

Etiket Boutique

Find it: 1832 Sherbrooke St. W, etiket.ca

The atmosphere: Not only does this boutique carry a wide range of products ranging from skin care and fragrances to hair and makeup, they also have a peaceful treatment room for personalized facials.

Prices: $75 to $225

Products: Tata Harper, Pai Skincare, Skinceuticals, Environ and Vivierskin

Must try: Try The Tata Harper Purifying Facial ($150, 60 min.) if you’re looking for a “juice cleanse for your skin.” Ingredients like fruit enzymes, purple clay and essential oils will cleanse your pores so they’ll be detoxified and appear smaller. Sign us up!

