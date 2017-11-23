The Best Brow Bars in Moncton For On Fleek Arches

This city is all about independently owned, small businesses who have mastered the art of microblading. One spot gives free services to cancer survivors and another is a newly opened locale that already has the beauty community buzzin’. The intimate one-on-one experience of a locally owned and operated biz makes getting your arches done that much more enjoyable. So if you’re a microblading veteran or it’s your first time giving this technique a go, here are the best brow bars in Moncton. And if you want to discover our ultimate brow round-up from Vancouver to St. John’s, click here.

WINK Beauty Bar & Lash Lounge

Find it: 70 Stoneham Dr., @WINKbeauty

The vibe: This beauty bar and lash lounge is known for their microblading services. Owner Beth Purcell started her biz in the midst of her own cancer treatment, so she understands that having your brows and lashes done make all the difference.

Prices: $350+ for microblading, Free for cancer survivors

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Nailtini and Brow Bar

Find it: 208 Westmount Blvd., @NailtiniandBrowBar

The vibe: If you’re looking for brows that won’t budge and haven’t taken the microblading plunge yet, try this friendly spot. It’s the perf place for first-timers.

Prices: $350 to $650 for microblading

Book online: No

Consultation: Free



Soigné Microblading & Esthetics

Find it: 184 Liberty Cres., @Soigne

The vibe: Owner Michelle Basque just opened her salon this summer, but it’s already creating major brow buzz in the Moncton community. Since it is a one woman show, her brow services are truly a personalized experience.

Prices: $20 for waxing, $400 for microblading

Book online: No

Consultation: Free