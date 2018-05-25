The Best Pride Events in Winnipeg to Spread the Love

If you’re like us, Pride is one of our fave times of the year. It’s a week (or longer) of festivities for the LGBTQ community to celebrate their resilience, visibility and diversity. But it’s important to remember that Pride is not a once-a-year thing; it’s something that should be celebrate every. single. day. If you’re looking for a place to start, these are the best Pride events in Winnipeg, from roller derby matches to the famous Pride parade and more. And if you want to continue the Pride festivities all summer long, check out our listing of other Pride events across Canada.

When: May 25–June 3

Pride Parade

The low-down: Gather with your fellow LGBTQ community, allies and advocates to march through the ‘Peg’s downtown for the pinnacle pride event of the whole week. The Grand Marshal will be Brielle Beardy-Linklater, a Two-Spirit, queer, trans activist from Nisichaweyasihk Cree Nation.

When: June 3 at 11 a.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at Memorial Blvd. and York Ave., then continues along York Ave. and turns right at Fort St. and ends at Assiniboine Ave., pridewinnipeg.com

Pride Roller Derby Double Header

The low-down: For the sixth year in a row, this charitable roller derby event will showcase two exhilarating games: Rainbows vs. Unicorns for the rookie rollers and the RuPaulverizers vs. the Ellen DeGenerates for the more advanced skaters. Bonus: a portion of the proceeds will go towards making roller derby more accessible for the LGBTQ community.

When: May 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fees: $10 per person

Find it: Fort Garry Curling Club, 696 Archibald St., winnipegrollerderby.com

QPOC Talk: Mental Health Matters

The low-down: Welcome to all queer/trans Black, Indigenous and POC, this important discussion regarding mental health struggles and the intersections of race and gender is a must-attend during Pride week.

When: May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: The Revolution Wellness Centre, 433 Graham Ave., pridewinnipeg.com

Pride Winnipeg Festival at The Forks

The low-down: From a killer mainstage musical line-up hosted by drag queen Marti Cummings to a Queer Beer Beverage Tent for a cold summer brew and Pridemart, which features 30+ organizations selling LGBTQ-centred product and services, this bustling two-day event has everything you would want in an outdoor Pride festival.

When: June 2–3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: 1 Forks Market Rd., pridewinnipeg.com

Two Spirit Pow Wow

The low-down: While you’re at the Festival at the Forks, you have to check out the second annual pow wow, which celebrates the resilience of Two Spirit people. This year’s theme is “when we dance our memories are awakened,” which promotes healing and a sense of moving forward for not only Two Spirit folks but Indigenous communities as a whole.

When: June 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: 1 Forks Market Rd., The Forks, pridewinnipeg.com

Trans March

The low-down: It’s all about trans visibility at this year’s exciting, inclusive march. Walk down Broadway towards the Festival at the Forks (which will be featuring a line-up of local trans musicians) with your fellow trans community, allies and activists as you show the city that trans lives matter.

When: June 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Manitoba Legislature, 450 Broadway, pridewinnipeg.com