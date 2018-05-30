The Best Outdoor Markets in Vancouver to Hit Up This Summer

Now that the summer weather is in full swing (finally), there is no better place to spend a weekend afternoon than at a farmers’ market. From the bountiful amount of organic produce to the freshly baked treats (homemade pies, anyone?) and one-of-a-kind jewellery, there is truly something for everyone at the best outdoor markets in Vancouver. Once you’ve run through our list of must-see markets, why not check out what other cities in Canada have to offer?

West End Farmers Market

Find it: 1100 Comox St. Between Bute St. and Thurlow St., eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: Instead of spending the morning in bed this Saturday, get an early start and spend the day at this colourful market (the alleyways are lined with bright streamers—how cute!). From vegan eats from El Coroto Kitchen to lavender rosemary bread from Purebread, the vendors will satisfy all of your food cravings.

When: May 26 to October 20

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West End Weekly Art Market

Find it: 1200 Bute St., Jim Deva Plaza @westendsummerartmarket

What you’ll find: We are all about supporting local talent and this amazing art market allows us to do just that. Purchase a piece (or two… or 10) to add a little je ne sais quoi to your apartment, or simply peruse the stalls and chat with the artists about their incredible work to instantly feel inspired.

When: May 26 to September 29

Hours: Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

Find it: 2390 Brunswick St., Dude Chilling Park, eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: If you’re wondering where the residents of this charming neighbourhood spend their Sunday mornings, look no further than this family-friendly market. Grab your biggest tote (trust, you’ll be tempted to buy something from every vendor) and hit up Darsana Tea for calming herbal and black tea and Maha Bakes for seriously scrumptious Syrian treats.

When: May 27 to October 27

Hours: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Granville Island Farmers Market

Find it: 1680 Johnston St., Triangle Square, granvilleisland.com

What you’ll find: The Granville Island Public Market, opened year round, is arguably one of the most famous markets in Vancouver, but this bustling spot has the sweetest outdoor farmers’ market during the summer months which is a total gem. From blooms to brews and baked treats, you’ll find everything you need for the best. weekend. ever.

When: J to

Hours: Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Farmers Market

Find it: 688 Hamilton St., Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza, eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: If you’re in need of a mid-week grocery haul or looking for an on-the-go dins as you head home from work, you *have* to stop by this jam-packed downtown market. Be sure to check out the Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze stand for almond- and coconut-based cheeses that would satisfy any cheeseaholic and the Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse stand for organic cider.

When: June 7 to October 4

Times: Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.