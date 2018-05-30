The Best Outdoor Markets in Toronto to Hit Up This Summer

ICYMI, once the warm weather hits the True North, the 6 transforms into an oasis for market-goers looking to get their market fix. And whether you’re on the hunt for unique vintage finds, cute knick-knacks to add to your ever-expanding collection or fresh ingredients for your weekend meal prep, you’re bound to find a market that suits your style. From flea markets to flower markets and everything in between, these are the best outdoor markets in Toronto to add to your summer bucket list. Travelling to another city this summer? Peep our ultimate Canada-wide round-up.

Parkdale Flea Market

Find it: 1266 Queen St. W, parkdaleflea.com

What you’ll find: If sweet little knick-knacks, vintage finds and one-of-a-kind collectables are what you seek, this flea market will be your new summer oasis. You never know what you’ll find, like your new fave thrifted dress or an adorable pin to add to your collection, but that’s the beauty of it. Just bring lots of patience and you’ll be sure to find a few gems.

When: May 12 to 13, June 9 to 10, July 14 to 15, August 11 to 12, September 8 to 9, October 13 to 14

Hours: The second weekend of every month from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Toronto Flower Market

Find it: 1001 Queen St W., CAMH at the Shaw St. Entrance, torontoflowermarket.ca

What you’ll find: If you’re like us and have a serious obsession with blooms, you have to check out this seriously sweet flower market, like ASAP. Not only is this spot stocked with the prettiest bouquets, stems and succulents, but it also doubles as *prime* Instagram potential (you can thank us later).

When: May 12 and 26, June 9 and 23, July 14, August 18, September 15, October 6 and 20

Hours: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The Leslieville Farmers’ Market

Find it: 20 Woodward Ave., leslievillemarket.com

What you’ll find: Located in Jonathan Ashbridges Park, this bustling farmers’ market has the perf atmosphere to get your shop on. You have to sample a mouth-watering Belgian waffle from Waffle Huis and stock up on organic produce from Joyfully Organic that will totally transform your salad lunch situ.

When: Opens May 20 until fall

Hours: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Junction Farmers Market

Find it: 2960 Dundas St. W, Junction Train Platform, junctionmarket.ca

What you’ll find: This friendly neighbourhood farmers’ market in The Junction will change the way you do your grocery shopping for the summer. Stop by on the weekend for fresh fruit and veg to amp up your meal prep or treat yourself to a freshly baked sweet treat (handmade pies, anyone?).

When: Opens May 26 until fall

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kensington Market Art Fair

Find it: 77 Nassau St., Kensington Market, keep6.ca

What you’ll find: Attention, art enthusiasts! This trendy art fair in Kensington Market is a platform for both student and veteran artists to display their two- and three-dimensional work. Bonus: the fair falls on the neighbourhood’s Pedestrian Sundays, so the streets will be free to roam car-free.

When: May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28

Hours: Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.