The Best Outdoor Markets in Ottawa to Hit Up This Summer

Spoiler alert: the ByWard isn’t the only market in the nation’s capital (I know right?). There are tons of sweet summertime markets popping up all over the city for breathtaking blooms, organic produce, handcrafted jewellery and more. We rounded up the best outdoor markets in Ottawa, no matter what part of town you are visiting (from downtown to Westboro and Parkdale, we got you covered). Once you checked each market off of your list, check out our fave markets from sea to shining sea.

Ottawa Organic Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1644 Bank St., oofmarket.ca

What you’ll find: If you haven’t delved into the world of organic produce, you’re about to thanks to this specialized farmers’ market. This spot is perf for environmentally conscious eaters ’cause you can find a carefully curated selection of greens, meats, cheeses, breads and even skincare products that are 100% organic and locally grown.

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parkdale Market

Find it: 365 Parkdale Ave., @parkdalemarket

What you’ll find: This charming locale is definitely one of the smaller markets in the city, but when it comes to this neighbourhood spot, size really doesn’t matter. Stop by for some standout blooms to spruce up your patio or balcony and savour the ample amount of veggies, fruit and herbs that will spice up your kitchen.

When: Opens April 30

Hours: Every Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ByWard Market

Find it: George St. and York St., byward-market.com

What you’ll find: By far the most iconic market in the nation’s capital, this outdoor destination is a must-attend if you’re in the city. It’s Canada’s oldest and largest public market for all things produce, jewellery and crafts. Make a day of it by exploring the shops and restaurants nearby, too.

When: May to November (food vendors), May to October (art and craft vendors)

Hours: All week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (food vendors), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (art and craft vendors)



Ottawa Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1000 Exhibition Way, Aberdeen Square, ottawafarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: Located in the newly renovated Landsdowne Park, this popular downtown farmers’ market has got the hook-up when it comes to all of your culinary essentials. From meats to cheese and fresh fruit and veg, you might never want to shop at a regular grocery store again.

When: Year-round, but the outdoor season is from May 6 to October 28

Hours: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Westboro Farmers’ Market

Find it: Between Golden, Richmond and Byron Ave., Byron Park, ottawafarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: PSA: the cities chicest residents are most likely wandering through this trendy neighbourhood’s farmers’ market, so if you’re wondering what market to hit up first, this one would be it. With over 50 farmers, vendors and artisans just waiting to be discovered, you won’t want to spend your Saturdays anywhere else.

When: May 12 to October 27

Hours: Every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.