The Best Outdoor Markets in Montreal to Hit Up This Summer

If you’ve hit up every patio in the city, checked off every summer activity off of our list and sampled every ice cream shop in a hundred mile radius of your apartment, it’s time to regroup and switch things up this weekend. We have just the thing for you: hitting up a farmers’ market! We did all of the hard work for you and put together a list of the best outdoor markets in Montreal for you to snack and shop your way through the weekend. Not in La Belle Ville but craving a visit to your local market? Check out our ultimate round-up of the best markets from coast to coast.

Jean-Talon Market

Find it: 7070 Henri Julien Ave., marchepublics-mtl.com

What you’ll find: As one of the city’s oldest markets (it dates back to 1933, nbd), the Jean-Talon Market is one of Montreal’s staples for fresh produce, meat, cheese and baked goods. Bonus: the pathways of the outdoor market are closed to vehicles during certain times of the week!

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Atwater Market

Find it: 138 Atwater Ave., marchepublics-mtl.com

What you’ll find: This buzzworthy year-round market, located near the Lachine Canal, is totally transformed during the summer months with stalls of flowers, herbs and gardening supplies for green thumbs and the most delectable eats for foodies, like tapas, ice cream and BBQ.

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Solidaire Frontenac Market

Find it: 2570 Ontario St. E, carrefouralimentaire.org

What you’ll find: This economically and socially conscious market aims to make healthy, affordable and fresh produce more easily accessible to people in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood. You’ll not only feel good buying local fruit and veg, but you’ll also be giving back to a great cause.

When: May to December

Hours: Every Tuesday to Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Marché des Éclusiers

Find it: 400 de la Commune St. W, marche514.com

What you’ll find: Located in the Old Port (which boasts gorge views of the St. Lawrence River), this chic market carries organic and farm-to-table produce, plus they have a restaurant bar and terrace for coffee, brunch and coworking.

When: June 1 to mid-October

Hours: Every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Marché des Possibles

Find it: 53-77 Rue Bernard E, popmontreal.com

What you’ll find: This music and film festival meets market is the perf mix of tunes, movies and gourmet fare. The open-air space will be filled with a beer garden, pop-up restaurants, artisan stalls and stages for local musicians. It’ll be almost impossible to be bored at this culturally diverse weekend event.

When: June 22 to July 29

Hours: Every weekend