The Best Outdoor Markets in Edmonton to Hit Up This Summer

If you’re looking for an excuse to get up early on a weekend morning (and the thought of a 9 a.m. hot yoga class still doesn’t get you out of bed), we recommend checking out your local farmers’ market. Pick up groceries for the week, support small-scale businesses and farmers and enjoy the gorg summer weather—what more could you want? Warning: after you hit up the best outdoor markets in Edmonton, you might never want to buy your groceries anywhere else. Curious to know what other markets are popping up across the rest of the country? Check out our cross-Canada round-up to find out!

South Common Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1903 Parsons Rd., Alberta Research Park, southcommonfarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: Self-described as the “market with heart,” this socially conscious farmers’ market supports local growers and business owners who use sustainable methods and/or support local charities. Whether you’re picking up handmade jewellery, locally grown produce or fresh cut flowers, these market goodies are not only good for you but for the community, too.

When: Opens May 6

Hours: Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

124 Grand Market

Find it: 108 Ave. and 124 St. (Thursday), 102 Ave. and 124 St. (Sunday), 124grandmarket.com

What you’ll find: Due to high demand, this popular market has expanded to two different locations; one on Thursday nights and one on Sunday mornings. Each week, a new crop of vendors (think food trucks, artisans, produce and prepared food) hits the market, so no two weeks will be the same.

When: May 10 to October 4, June 3 to August 26

Hours: Every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



City Market Downtown

Find it: 104 St., city-market.ca

What you’ll find: Winding through the heart of downtown Edmonton, this diverse mix of bakers, growers and makers shines a light on local talent (including a line-up of local musicians for seriously dreamy tunes) New and noteworthy this year: an Indigenous Artists Market Collective, Comla Sustainable Bakery which uses insect flour (yes, you heard us right) and Lace and Leaves Studio for the sweetest succulents.

When: May 19 to October 6

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.