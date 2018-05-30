The Best Outdoor Markets in Calgary to Hit Up This Summer

Hands down, hitting up a farmers’ market on a sunny, warm weekend is our fave summertime activity (although, lounging by the beach with rosé in hand is obviously a close second). There are *so* many reasons why we love a good market visit, from the seemingly endless stalls of drool-worthy eats (plus, ones for your pooch at the Hillhurst market), freshly cut flowers and the sweetest little knick-knacks to spruce up your space. Herewith, the best outdoor markets in Calgary for your shopping pleasure. Not in the city this summer? Check out our fave markets from Vancouver to St. John’s.

Hillhurst Sunnyside Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1320 5 Ave. NW, Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, farmersmarket.hsca.ca

What you’ll find: As Alberta’s only year-round farmers’ market, this well-loved destination for local produce and products is a must-see. Pick up a sweet treat for your furry friend at Bon A-Pet-Treat! Pet Bakery (too cute) or indulge in some Chinese comfort food at Bamboo Dumplings (think pork dumplings, spring rolls and more).

When: Year-round, but their outdoor market kicks off on May 16

Hours: Every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calgary Night Market

Find it: 917 Centre Ave. NE, Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, @calgarynightmarket

What you’ll find: From buskers to artisans and food stalls (oh my!), this culturally diverse and eclectic night market has literally everything one would want in their outdoor Friday soirée. We recco snacking your way through the evening and sampling all of the delish gourmet eats because who has time to cook dinner at home?

When: June 1 and 2, July 20, August 31, September 21

Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bearspaw Lions Farmers Market

Find it: 25240 Nagway Rd., @bearspawlionsfarmersmarket

What you’ll find: If you’re looking to get away from the crazy crowds at one of the other markets in the city, this under-the-radar gem is a smaller-scale market with big potential. Almost all of their vendors either “make it, bake it and grow it” themselves, so you know you’re getting goods made with a whole lot of heart.

When: June 3 to October 7

Hours: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inglewood Night Market

Find it: 929 11 St. SE, inglewoodnightmarket.ca

What you’ll find: For the ultimate mix of live performances, food trucks and artisanal vendors, this bumpin’ night market is the perf Friday night date activity with a new cutie or your girlfriends. Shop a selection of vintage clothes, jam out to local singer-songwriters and sip on ice cold brews. You can’t get any more summer-y than that.

When: June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14 and 15

Hours: Second Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

emergeMARKET

Find it: 1720 Radisson Dr. SE, emergehub.ca

What you’ll find: This up-and-coming market is all about helping local entrepreneurs get out there, showcase their amazing work to the public and grow their business. The focus is all on crafts and handmade goodies, so if you’re looking for a present for your BFF, mom or yourself, you should def stop by and support this crop of homegrown talent.

When: June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, August 11 and 25

Hours: Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m