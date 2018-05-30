The Best Outdoor Markets Across Canada to Hit Up This Summer

Aside from patio hopping and lounging by the beach, there’s nothing that screams le joie de vivre more than hitting up a quaint lil’ farmers’ market on a weekend morning. Now that summer is in full swing (check the blazing temps and glorious sunlight if you don’t believe us), our reg grocery store runs just aren’t cutting it. If you’re looking for fresh fruit and veg from local farmers, artisanal treats and handmade gems to spice up your space, you *have* to hit up the best outdoor markets across Canada this summer. And FYI, your market outing just isn’t complete without a chic straw bag to put all of your fresh produce in and a flowy sundress to keep you breezy all weekend long. Happy shopping, loves!

Best Outdoor Markets in Vancouver

West End Farmers Market

Find it: 1100 Comox St. Between Bute St. and Thurlow St., eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: Instead of spending the morning in bed this Saturday, get an early start and spend the day at this colourful market (the alleyways are lined with bright streamers—how cute!). From vegan eats from El Coroto Kitchen to lavender rosemary bread from Purebread, the vendors will satisfy all of your food cravings.

When: May 26 to October 20

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West End Weekly Art Market

Find it: 1200 Bute St., Jim Deva Plaza @westendsummerartmarket

What you’ll find: We are all about supporting local talent and this amazing art market allows us to do just that. Purchase a piece (or two… or 10) to add a little je ne sais quoi to your apartment, or simply peruse the stalls and chat with the artists about their incredible work to instantly feel inspired.

When: May 26 to September 29

Hours: Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

Find it: 2390 Brunswick St., Dude Chilling Park, eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: If you’re wondering where the residents of this charming neighbourhood spend their Sunday mornings, look no further than this family-friendly market. Grab your biggest tote (trust, you’ll be tempted to buy something from every vendor) and hit up Darsana Tea for calming herbal and black tea and Maha Bakes for seriously scrumptious Syrian treats.

When: May 27 to October 27

Hours: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Granville Island Farmers Market

Find it: 1680 Johnston St., Triangle Square, granvilleisland.com

What you’ll find: The Granville Island Public Market, opened year round, is arguably one of the most famous markets in Vancouver, but this bustling spot has the sweetest outdoor farmers’ market during the summer months which is a total gem. From blooms to brews and baked treats, you’ll find everything you need for the best. weekend. ever.

When: J to

Hours: Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Farmers Market

Find it: 688 Hamilton St., Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza, eatlocal.org

What you’ll find: If you’re in need of a mid-week grocery haul or looking for an on-the-go dins as you head home from work, you *have* to stop by this jam-packed downtown market. Be sure to check out the Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze stand for almond- and coconut-based cheeses that would satisfy any cheeseaholic and the Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse stand for organic cider.

When: June 7 to October 4

Times: Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Outdoor Markets in Calgary

Hillhurst Sunnyside Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1320 5 Ave. NW, Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, farmersmarket.hsca.ca

What you’ll find: As Alberta’s only year-round farmers’ market, this well-loved destination for local produce and products is a must-see. Pick up a sweet treat for your furry friend at Bon A-Pet-Treat! Pet Bakery (too cute) or indulge in some Chinese comfort food at Bamboo Dumplings (think pork dumplings, spring rolls and more).

When: Year-round, but their outdoor market kicks off on May 16

Hours: Every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calgary Night Market

Find it: 917 Centre Ave. NE, Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, @calgarynightmarket

What you’ll find: From buskers to artisans and food stalls (oh my!), this culturally diverse and eclectic night market has literally everything one would want in their outdoor Friday soirée. We recco snacking your way through the evening and sampling all of the delish gourmet eats because who has time to cook dinner at home?

When: June 1 and 2, July 20, August 31, September 21

Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bearspaw Lions Farmers Market

Find it: 25240 Nagway Rd., @bearspawlionsfarmersmarket

What you’ll find: If you’re looking to get away from the crazy crowds at one of the other markets in the city, this under-the-radar gem is a smaller-scale market with big potential. Almost all of their vendors either “make it, bake it and grow it” themselves, so you know you’re getting goods made with a whole lot of heart.

When: June 3 to October 7

Hours: Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inglewood Night Market

Find it: 929 11 St. SE, inglewoodnightmarket.ca

What you’ll find: For the ultimate mix of live performances, food trucks and artisanal vendors, this bumpin’ night market is the perf Friday night date activity with a new cutie or your girlfriends. Shop a selection of vintage clothes, jam out to local singer-songwriters and sip on ice cold brews. You can’t get any more summer-y than that.

When: June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14 and 15

Hours: Second Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

emergeMARKET

Find it: 1720 Radisson Dr. SE, emergehub.ca

What you’ll find: This up-and-coming market is all about helping local entrepreneurs get out there, showcase their amazing work to the public and grow their business. The focus is all on crafts and handmade goodies, so if you’re looking for a present for your BFF, mom or yourself, you should def stop by and support this crop of homegrown talent.

When: June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, August 11 and 25

Hours: Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m



Best Outdoor Markets in Edmonton

South Common Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1903 Parsons Rd., Alberta Research Park, southcommonfarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: Self-described as the “market with heart,” this socially conscious farmers’ market supports local growers and business owners who use sustainable methods and/or support local charities. Whether you’re picking up handmade jewellery, locally grown produce or fresh cut flowers, these market goodies are not only good for you but for the community, too.

When: Opens May 6

Hours Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

124 Grand Market

Find it: 108 Ave. and 124 St. (Thursday), 102 Ave. and 124 St. (Sunday), 124grandmarket.com

What you’ll find: Due to high demand, this popular market has expanded to two different locations; one on Thursday nights and one on Sunday mornings. Each week, a new crop of vendors (think food trucks, artisans, produce and prepared food) hits the market, so no two weeks will be the same.

When: May 10 to October 4, June 3 to August 26

Hours: Every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



City Market Downtown

Find it: 104 St., city-market.ca

What you’ll find: Winding through the heart of downtown Edmonton, this diverse mix of bakers, growers and makers shines a light on local talent (including a line-up of local musicians for seriously dreamy tunes) New and noteworthy this year: an Indigenous Artists Market Collective, Comla Sustainable Bakery which uses insect flour (yes, you heard us right) and Lace and Leaves Studio for the sweetest succulents.

When: May 19 to October 6

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Best Outdoor Markets in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market

Find it: 414 Ave. B South, saskatoonfarmersmarket.com

What you’ll find: This veteran spot for locally grown produce, handmade goods and freshly baked treats (it’s been around since 1975, nbd) is *the* place to spend your weekend mornings. If the scrumptious samples don’t fill you up, stop by the Market Square Restaurants for Mexican street food, pastries and freshly brewed coffee and tea.

When: Year-round, but the outdoor season starts May 5

Hours: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Community Farmers Market of Saskatoon

Find it: 2323 8 St. E, London Drugs (Tuesday), 820C 51 St. E, Peavey Mart (Thursday), @communityfarmersmarketofsaskatoon

What you’ll find: For over 10 years, this non-profit farmers’ market has been showcasing Saskatoon farmers, bakers and artisans to the local community. From raw honey to homemade pies and sweet-smelling soaps, this quaint market has everything you need to treat yourself and stock up for the week ahead.

When: June 19 to October 4

Hours: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Best Outdoor Markets in Winnipeg

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market

Find it: 3514 Pembina Hwy, stnorbertfarmersmarket.com

What you’ll find: As Manitoba’s largest farmers’ market, this buzz-worthy spot, with over 100 vendors, truly lives up to the hype. We recommend stopping by The Bread Lady to sample the owner’s delish raw, vegan Rawnata bars and crackers, then heading over to Miinan for some out-of-this-world wild blueberry jam and, finally, ending your market tour at Vintage Blends Aromatherapy for essential oil-infused soaps, sprays and balms.

When: May 19 to October 6, May 23 to September 26

Hours: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



River Heights Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1360 Grosvenor Ave., rhfarmersmarket.com

What you’ll find: This charming neighbourhood farmers’ market is all about celebrating the connection between farmers and the local community. Savour every sight and scent as you wander through the market and sample an eclectic array of farm-to-table eats, like organic produce and fresh meat.

When: July 16 to September 28

Hours: Every Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Best Outdoor Markets in Toronto

Parkdale Flea Market

Find it: 1266 Queen St. W, parkdaleflea.com

What you’ll find: If sweet little knick-knacks, vintage finds and one-of-a-kind collectables are what you seek, this flea market will be your new summer oasis. You never know what you’ll find, like your new fave thrifted dress or an adorable pin to add to your collection, but that’s the beauty of it. Just bring lots of patience and you’ll be sure to find a few gems.

When: May 12 to 13, June 9 to 10, July 14 to 15, August 11 to 12, September 8 to 9, October 13 to 14

Hours: The second weekend of every month from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Toronto Flower Market

Find it: 1001 Queen St W., CAMH at the Shaw St. Entrance, torontoflowermarket.ca

What you’ll find: If you’re like us and have a serious obsession with blooms, you have to check out this seriously sweet flower market, like ASAP. Not only is this spot stocked with the prettiest bouquets, stems and succulents, but it also doubles as *prime* Instagram potential (you can thank us later).

When: May 12 and 26, June 9 and 23, July 14, August 18, September 15, October 6 and 20

Hours: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The Leslieville Farmers’ Market

Find it: 20 Woodward Ave., leslievillemarket.com

What you’ll find: Located in Jonathan Ashbridges Park, this bustling farmers’ market has the perf atmosphere to get your shop on. You have to sample a mouth-watering Belgian waffle from Waffle Huis and stock up on organic produce from Joyfully Organic that will totally transform your salad lunch situ.

When: Opens May 20 until fall

Hours: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Junction Farmers Market

Find it: 2960 Dundas St. W, Junction Train Platform, junctionmarket.ca

What you’ll find: This friendly neighbourhood farmers’ market in The Junction will change the way you do your grocery shopping for the summer. Stop by on the weekend for fresh fruit and veg to amp up your meal prep or treat yourself to a freshly baked sweet treat (handmade pies, anyone?).

When: Opens May 26 until fall

Hours: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kensington Market Art Fair

Find it: 77 Nassau St., Kensington Market, keep6.ca

What you’ll find: Attention, art enthusiasts! This trendy art fair in Kensington Market is a platform for both student and veteran artists to display their two- and three-dimensional work. Bonus: the fair falls on the neighbourhood’s Pedestrian Sundays, so the streets will be free to roam car-free.

When: May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28

Hours: Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Best Outdoor Markets in Ottawa

Ottawa Organic Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1644 Bank St., oofmarket.ca

What you’ll find: If you haven’t delved into the world of organic produce, you’re about to thanks to this specialized farmers’ market. This spot is perf for environmentally conscious eaters ’cause you can find a carefully curated selection of greens, meats, cheeses, breads and even skincare products that are 100% organic and locally grown.

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parkdale Market

Find it: 365 Parkdale Ave., @parkdalemarket

What you’ll find: This charming locale is definitely one of the smaller markets in the city, but when it comes to this neighbourhood spot, size really doesn’t matter. Stop by for some standout blooms to spruce up your patio or balcony and savour the ample amount of veggies, fruit and herbs that will spice up your kitchen.

When: Opens April 30

Hours: Every Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ByWard Market

Find it: George St. and York St., byward-market.com

What you’ll find: By far the most iconic market in the nation’s capital, this outdoor destination is a must-attend if you’re in the city. It’s Canada’s oldest and largest public market for all things produce, jewellery and crafts. Make a day of it by exploring the shops and restaurants nearby, too.

When: May to November (food vendors), May to October (art and craft vendors)

Hours: All week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (food vendors), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (art and craft vendors)



Ottawa Farmers’ Market

Find it: 1000 Exhibition Way, Aberdeen Square, ottawafarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: Located in the newly renovated Landsdowne Park, this popular downtown farmers’ market has got the hook-up when it comes to all of your culinary essentials. From meats to cheese and fresh fruit and veg, you might never want to shop at a regular grocery store again.

When: Year-round, but the outdoor season is from May 6 to October 28

Hours: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Westboro Farmers’ Market

Find it: Between Golden, Richmond and Byron Ave., Byron Park, ottawafarmersmarket.ca

What you’ll find: PSA: the cities chicest residents are most likely wandering through this trendy neighbourhood’s farmers’ market, so if you’re wondering what market to hit up first, this one would be it. With over 50 farmers, vendors and artisans just waiting to be discovered, you won’t want to spend your Saturdays anywhere else.

When: May 12 to October 27

Hours: Every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Best Outdoor Markets in Montreal

Jean-Talon Market

Find it: 7070 Henri Julien Ave., marchepublics-mtl.com

What you’ll find: As one of the city’s oldest markets (it dates back to 1933, nbd), the Jean-Talon Market is one of Montreal’s staples for fresh produce, meat, cheese and baked goods. Bonus: the pathways of the outdoor market are closed to vehicles during certain times of the week!

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Atwater Market

Find it: 138 Atwater Ave., marchepublics-mtl.com

What you’ll find: This buzzworthy year-round market, located near the Lachine Canal, is totally transformed during the summer months with stalls of flowers, herbs and gardening supplies for green thumbs and the most delectable eats for foodies, like tapas, ice cream and BBQ.

When: Year-round

Hours: Every Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Solidaire Frontenac Market

Find it: 2570 Ontario St. E, carrefouralimentaire.org

What you’ll find: This economically and socially conscious market aims to make healthy, affordable and fresh produce more easily accessible to people in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood. You’ll not only feel good buying local fruit and veg, but you’ll also be giving back to a great cause.

When: May to December

Hours: Every Tuesday to Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Marché des Éclusiers

Find it: 400 de la Commune St. W, marche514.com

What you’ll find: Located in the Old Port (which boasts gorge views of the St. Lawrence River), this chic market carries organic and farm-to-table produce, plus they have a restaurant bar and terrace for coffee, brunch and coworking.

When: June 1 to mid-October

Hours: Every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Marché des Possibles

Find it: 53-77 Rue Bernard E, popmontreal.com

What you’ll find: This music and film festival meets market is the perf mix of tunes, movies and gourmet fare. The open-air space will be filled with a beer garden, pop-up restaurants, artisan stalls and stages for local musicians. It’ll be almost impossible to be bored at this culturally diverse weekend event.

When: June 22 to July 29

Hours: Every weekend



Best Outdoor Markets in Halifax

Halifax Brewery Farmers Market

Find it: 312-1496 Lower Water St., halifaxbrewerymarket.com

What you’ll find: Housed in a 200-year-old heritage building in Brewery Square, this historical farmers’ market is a charming escape from the city to chat one-on-one with small-scale vendors and pick up a few goodies for yourself. The outdoor section of the market (in a quaint little courtyard) is currently under renovations, so keep an eye out for the chic expansion.

When: Year-round, but the summer market is open from April to December

Hours: Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.



North By Night Market

Find it: Squiggle Park, 2055 Gottingen St., @northbynightmarket

What you’ll find: If an after-hours market is more your style, this eclectic event (it’s basically a street party with food—yaaas!) is perf for you. Dance along to the tunes of local DJs while you sip on a raspberry lemonade kombucha and sink your teeth into a juicy burger. Like, what more could you want?

When: June 16

Hours: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Outdoor Markets in Charlottetown

Downtown Farmers’ Market

Find it: Queen St. between Grafton St. and Water St., downtowncharlottetown.com

What you’ll find: This bustling farmers’ market located in the heart of downtown is *the* place to be on Sunday mornings. Stock up on fresh fruit and veg for the week, sample delicious spreads and preservers and check out art and handmade crafts from local artists. You won’t be able to go home empty handed.

When: July 1 to September 23

Hours: Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

