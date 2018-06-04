How do you make a statement about who you are without uttering a word? Think of your body as a canvas. Some choose to adorn themselves with piercings, and others, like ourselves, love to get creative with tattoos. Whether you’re looking to cover every inch of your skin or just a tiny spot that only you can see, these are the best tattoo parlours in Ottawa to help you on your creative journey. Then click here to peep the best shops from coast to coast.

Freeworld Tattoo

Find it: 139 Preston St., freeworldtattoo.com

The rundown: Home to the city’s “most raddest tattoos,” this creative tattoo parlour in Little Italy prides itself on original designs in a range of styles, from watercolour to realism, as well as custom artwork.

Cost: $90 minimum; $120 to $150 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes

The Ink Spot

Find it: 429 Bank St., theinkspot.ca

The rundown: This downtown tattoo and piercing studio is home to a talented team of award-winning artists and piercers with unlimited creative potential. If you’d rather create something from scratch, the artists can put you in the driver’s seat to design your own dream tat.

Cost: $80 minimum

Walk-ins: Yes, but only on occasion, so make sure to book in advance to guarantee a spot

New Moon Tattoo

Find it: 2979 Carling Ave., 2127 St. Joseph Blvd., newmoontattoo.com

The rundown: This tattoo veteran has been creating custom works of art for ink enthusiasts in the nation’s capital since 1982. With a can’t-beat old-school style, this shop is proof that you shouldn’t mess with tradition.

Cost: $75 minimum; $125 to $150 per hour

Walk-ins: No

Living Colour Tattoo

Find it: 412 Dalhousie St., living-colour.com

The rundown: Located in the heart of the bustling ByWard Market, this custom tattoo and piercing parlour (plus art gallery) is celebrating 25 years in the biz. Owner and all-around experienced tattoo boss Kathy McGuire is famous for her animal portraiture and realism, which is ideal if you want to get a tat of your pet or a loved one.

Cost: $100 minimum; $150 per hour for larger pieces

Walk-ins: Yes

Blue Blood Custom Tattoos

Find it: 1255 Coldrey Ave., bluebloodcustomtattoos.com

The rundown: This friendly custom tattoo parlour is home to five insanely talented artists who are ready to make your vision come to life on your skin. Each artist has a unique style and a dedication to improving their craft, so you’ll enjoy the creative collaboration.

Cost: $100 minimum; $150 per hour

Walk-ins: No