Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Ottawa

Everybody likes to wear their hair differently. And no, we’re not talking about the hair on our head. Some like the natural look and let their bush grow wild and free and some like to wax it all off. If you’re somewhere in between and just want a little off of the sides for when you slip into your fave bikini this summer, these are the best places to get a bikini wax in Ottawa. And if you’re at the beach in another city in Canada and are in desperate need for a good groom, click here.

Luxe Spa

Find it: 1366 Clyde Ave., luxespa.ca

The low-down: With a team of five upbeat, experienced sugaring and waxing specialists, this hair salon-meets-spa-meets-beauty bar can do hair removal for both men and women. The welcoming atmosphere, modern décor and diverse range of aesthetic services make this spot a beauty no-brainer for babes in the West End.

Price: $17 to $33

Book online: No, call 613-695-5893 or email relax@luxespa.ca to book an appointment

Flirt Wax Bar

Find it: 2297 Elmira Dr., flirtwaxbar.ca

The low-down: This hidden gem in the Ottawa beauty scene is run by beauty expert Ashley Eheler out of her home. She has transformed her space into a colourful oasis (think: bright turquoise walls adorned with the word “flirt”) for her relaxed, yet chatty waxing sessions. This spot won’t be a secret for much longer.

Price: $16 to $25

Book online: No, call 613-894-1780 or email info@flirtwaxbar.ca to book an appointment

The Upkeep Shoppe

Find it: 358 Preston St., upkeepshop.com

The low-down: This award-winning beauty bar in Centretown West is truly a one stop “shoppe” (see what I did there?) for all of your beauty needs, whether it’s getting a Mother’s Day mani with your fave lady or cleaning up your bikini line for your brand new swimsuit. If you want to de-stress before your appointment, hit up the tea lounge upstairs and cozy up to a cup of their own line of leafy brews.

Price: $25

Book online: Yes