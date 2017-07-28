The Best Salons for Nail Art Across Canada

Nail art is still having a moment. Standard manicures are continuing to taking a back seat in favour of bold patterns, peek-a-boo negative space and chrome details so reflective you don’t need a compact. If you’re looking to spice up your nail game, check out our list of some of the best salons around the country to decorate your digits.

Best Nail Art in Vancouver

THE Salon Beauty Bar

Find it: 505 Thurlow St., thesalonbeautybar.com

The vibe: THE Salon is all about bio sculpture gel, for a quick application and finish that lasts.

Prices: $25 (regular), $40 (shellac), $5-$10 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Lili, whose intricate designs are one-of-a-kind.

Varnish Nail Longue

Find it: 1268 Pacific Blvd., varnishnails.ca

The vibe: The highly trained team at Varnish is all about giving you the most calming mani experience around, while keeping cleanliness and safety at the top of their priority list. They also offer a loyalty rewards program, where you can redeem 300 points for $15 off your service.

Prices: $28 (regular), $38-$45 (shellac), $1 extra per minute depending on the intricacy of the design (nail art)

Ask for: Christina Chu’s crystal placement is on point, and she has some serious skills with a brush.

La Lotus Nail Spa

Find it: 625 Davie St., lalotusnailspa.com

The vibe: While they do also execute lash extensions, La Lotus is known for nails—techs stay up to date on the latest technology and trends, so you receive nothing but the best service.

Prices: $24 (regular), $46 (shellac), $5 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Viv, who can embellish nails like no other.

Soho Nail Boutique

Find it: 2868 West Broadway, sohonailboutique.com

The vibe: This welcoming boutique is all about making you feel right at home—they’ll even give you a tour of the space if you’ve got the time.

Prices: $28 (regular), $38-$43 (shellac), $2-$3 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Melissa Yang can deck out your tips with Swarovski diamonds for some added bling sans accessories.

Best Nail Art in Calgary

The Nail Room YYC

Find it: @thenailroomyyc

The vibe: This home-run studio is a one woman show, that offers a v. intimate setting for your next luxe mani.

Prices: $65 (regular), $85 (shellac), $50 extra an hour (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Mia Kearney is not only incredibly talented when it comes to detail, but she even mixes her own colours for a truly unique touch.

Fortune Nails

Find it: 1124 13th St. SW, fortunenails.ca

The vibe: While they specialize in UV liquid gel extensions, Fourtune also offers up an array of other nail services, waxing, brow and lash tinting and facials.

Prices: $30 (regular), $35 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Hoa Tran, who hand-paints each design with amazing precision.

Mint Nails & Spa Lounge

Find it: #228 5149 Country Hills Blvd. NW, mintlounge.ca

The vibe: The team at Mint is all about putting you first—it’s their mission to ensure you walk out the door feeling your best, with a mani you love.

Prices: $20 (regular), $35 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Nyla Nguyen, who executes 3D creations, fancy florals and sparkling tips with ease.

Best Nail Art in Edmonton

K Nails Salon

Find it: 9916 82 Ave. NW, knailssalon.ca

The vibe: This friendly salon pumps out crafty designs and trendy shapes like stiletto and coffin tips. They offer up a variety of different sets from powder and liquid gel, acrylic and solar nails to glitter, chromes and mattes.

Prices: $25 (regular), $45 (shellac), $5 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Kim or Jenny, both perfectionists with amazing skills to create eye-catching designs.

The Nail Keeper

Find it: 10381 112 St., thenailkeeper.ca

The vibe: This spotless salon is all about keeping you up-to-date with the latest nail trends, while ensuring you and your nails are getting the best care possible.

Prices: $26 (regular), $42 (shellac), $15+ extra for your full hand (nail art)

Ask for: Jessie is known for her innovative designs and adorable touches.

Kumi Nail Beauty Bar

Find it: 10544 102 Ave., kuminailbeautybar.com

The vibe: This picture-perfect salon is Pinterest board-worthy, with rustic touches and chic polish shelves. Did we mention they have a sangria bar?

Prices: $30-$45 (regular), $45-$58 (shellac), $1-$3+ extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: The mega-talented Haylee Langridge.

The Fixx Nails Boutique

Find it: 10240 124 St., thefixxnailsboutique.ca

The vibe: With two locations, Fixx aim to give each client the best service possible with the latest trends, techniques and services.

Prices: $25 (regular), $25 (shellac), $5-$40 extra depending on the design (nail art)

Ask for: Shaylynn Lanelle brings nail visions to life, with embellishments, crystals and hand-drawn patterns.

Best Nail Art in Saskatoon

Beauty Nails and Spa

Find it: Bay E, 727 22nd St. W, beauty-nailsandspa.com

The vibe: Around since 2012, Beauty is all about putting the clients first. Along with nail services, they also offer lash extensions, brow tinting and waxing.

Prices: $25 (regular), $40-$55 (shellac), $0.50 per decal or up to $5 extra for free-hand designs (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Thanh Vo creates awe-inspiring, intricate designs.

Expressions Salon and Spa

Find it: 107 33rd St. W, expressionssalonandspa.ca

The vibe: Expressions is all about making clients their top priority, from the moment they step foot in the salon. Along with their on-point nail services, they also provide hairstyling, skincare and tanning.

Prices: $40 (regular), $25 (shellac), $3 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Morgan Muise, who’s a whiz with foils, crystals and hand drawing detailed designs.

Visions Salon and Spa

Find it: 402 1st Ave. N, visionssalonandspa.ca

The vibe: Not just known for nails, this family-owned salon is a Saskatoon hot-spot for natural hair and skin care.

Prices: $38-$48 (regular), $55 (shellac), $12 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Skye Ukrainetz creates unique gel nail looks, including her shimmering glitter half moons and statement nail marble effects.

Best Nail Art in Winnipeg

Tiber River Naturals Spa

Find it: 3-1650 Kenaston Blvd., tiberriver.ca

The vibe: The Tiber Spa is a part of Tiber River Naturals, a women-owned family biz that creates 100 percent natural bath and body prods.

Prices: $40 (regular), $40 (shellac), $5 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Gel nail enthusiast Bretton Wiltshire.

Fantasy Nails

Find it: 83 St. Annes Rd., @yourfantastynails

The vibe: With some of the friendliest and fun nail techs around, Fantasy makes every single guest feel welcome.

Prices: $17 (regular), $30 (shellac), $5 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Salon owner Lisa Bui, who leaves you walking out the door with an incredible mani.

Aevi Spa Salon Boutique

Find it: 1580 Taylor Ave., aevi.ca

The vibe: This chic spa’s gel nail applications are renowned for their unique designs and durability.

Prices: $23 (regular), $48 (shellac), $5-$8 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Steph Thorassie, who creates everything from graphic geometric patterns to Star Wars-inspired designs.

The Polished Pinup Parlour

Find it: 100-388 Donald St., thepolishedpinup.com

The vibe: This intersectional feminist salon prides itself on attention to detail, and giving clients the best experience possible.

Prices: $ (regular), $40 (shellac), $1-$10 extra depending on the design (nail art)

Ask for: Alaina Partridge, who will pamper your hands and have you leaving with a stand-out nail look every visit.

Best Nail Art in Toronto

Her Majesty’s Pleasure

Find it: 556 King Street W., hermajestyspleasure.ca

The vibe: Housed inside the v. chic Fashion House condo building, this nail spa also houses a coffee and cocktail bar, so you can treat yourself to a bevvy while your nails get decorated.

Prices: $38 (regular), $48 (shellac), $58-$68 (nail art)

Ask for: Clara Kang, who whips up some amazingly creative negative space manis, and is a queen of 3D design.

Tips Nail Bar

Find it: 848 Danforth Ave., tipsnailbar.ca

The vibe: You’re in expert hands with the manicurists at Tips, who’s creative designs not only draw in the masses to their Danforth location, but many of the artists have graced the editorial spreads of top Canadian mags with their skills.

Prices: $25-$35 (regular), $50 (shellac), $10+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: While all the techs at Tips are amazing at their craft, some fan faves include owner Leeanne Colley, Melissa Forrest and Nargis Khan.

Naked Beauty Bar

Find it: 889 Dundas St W., nakedbeautybar.com

The vibe: This uber chill space combines a contemporary modern esthetic with curated music and natural beauty brands for a super-zen atmosphere. If you’re unsure of the design you’re looking for, they offer a gel special, which features curated designs to choose from.

Prices: $28 (regular), $40 (shellac), $10+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Neketa Sitaram, who nails graphic designs, holographic tips and negative space tips.

Ritual

Find it: 571 Wellington St. W, ritualtoronto.com

The vibe: Aiming to make your visits to their King West space a habit, Ritual is all about taking care of you from head to toe—along with manis and pedis, they also offer hair cut/colours, hair removal, brow and lash treatments, makeup applications and facials.

Prices: $22-$37 (regular), $37-$47 (shellac), $10+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Elizabeth Cowan, who pumps out some crazy designs including geometrics, glossy marble and even what she dubbed “chrombre,” a chrome finish with an ombré effect.

Pinky’s Nails

Find it: 365 Clinton St., @pinkysnailsTO

The vibe: This low-key yet luxe spot is run out of Justin Cappelletti’s private studio—he paints drag queens and performers’ tips for showtime, so you know his designs are OTT in the best way.

Prices: $25 (regular), $30 (shellac), $35-$50 (nail art)

Ask for: Co-owner Cappelletti has gained a reputation for his glam nails. He’s your go-to for glitter tips and any hand-painted design your heart (and nails) desire.

Wow Wow Nails

Find it: 802 Dundas St. W, wowwownails.com

The vibe: Nail art enthusiasts take note: this salon and store not only transforms your tips with statement designs, it also sells DIY nail prods—scroll through their Instagram if you’re in need of some major nail art inspo.

Prices: $15 (regular), $20 (shellac), $2-$28 extra depending on the design (nail art)

Ask for: Manager Nina Wong for a gorgeous ombré French tip, Insta-worthy marble or a rose quartz design, or ask for Sailyna Phan for an impressive free-hand design (her fave: a seriously adorbs unicorn).

Best Nail Art in Ottawa

Her Beauty and Lash Lounge

Find it: 138 Sparks St., heresthetician.com

The vibe: With two downtown locations, this is the perfect spot for a post-work mani, or an evening of pampering with the girls.

Prices: $26 (regular), $44 (shellac), $3-$5 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Bella Lafleur is the go-to for all things nail art—her Insta-worthy marble designs are truly what make her a fave amongst staff and salon-goers.

Crazy Nails

Find it: 242 Bank St., crazynailsdorothy.ca

The vibe: Combining awesome art with superior service, this salon is all about letting loose and having fun with your nails.

Prices: $20 (regular), $35 (shellac), $5+ extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Dorothy Shen, who’s known for her intricate designs with tons of personality.

K Beauty Bar

Find it: 100 Bayshore Dr., kbeautybar.ca

The vibe: Housed in the Bayshore Shopping Centre, this bar not only delivers unique nail looks, but also offers hair styling and makeup application. It’s appointment-only, so be sure to book in advance.

Prices: $25 (regular), $30-$35 (shellac), $50-$75 (nail art)

Ask for: Kaylynn Craig specializes in shellac and acrylic nails, but she can do a killer marble or chrome look for those wanting to go bold.

La Crystal Nail & Spa

Find it: 117 Murray St., lacrystalnailspa.com

The vibe: This spot is all about winding down, the friendly staff make it easy to sit back and relax, while they get to work on your hands.

Prices: $22 (regular), $37 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Megan, known for her 3D designs.

Best Nail Art in Montreal

Barbarella

Find it: 3833 St. Jacques, barbarellaspa.com

The vibe: This chic spa is all about empowerment, aiming to give you a boost to feel like the most beautiful version of you.

Prices: $19 (regular), $39 (shellac), $5 extra every 15 minutes (nail art)

Ask for: Kassandra Fotiadis, who always has something fun and unique up her sleeve.

Candy Nail Bar

Find it: 6218 St-Hubert, candynailbar.com

The vibe: This boutique-like nail bar is all about pampering, providing top-notch customer service, with some of the most amazing nail art in the city.

Prices: $25-$40 (regular), $40 (shellac), $3-$8 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Just a few of the amazing sets pumped out by owner Tamara Di Lullo include shimmering geode nails and designs inspired by Gucci ghost.

JLounge

Find it: 1057 St. Lauren Blvd., jloungespa.ca

The vibe: The team at J Lounge aim to make your experience a memorable one, offering up tea and creating an atmosphere that feels homey and welcoming.

Prices: $19 (regular), $28+ (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Jophie, who creates amazingly detailed sets.

Best Nail Art in Moncton

Pamper & Polish

Find it: 212 Waverley Ave, @pamperandpolishonwaverly

The vibe: This welcoming salon in the heart of the city not only works on nails, they also offer a menu of other esthetic treatments.

Prices: $35 (regular), $45 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Jessica Goguen, the salon’s Master Nail Artist and Educator, and queen of adorable designs and rhinestones.

Hidden Beauty Studio

Find it: 235 Lutz St., @hiddenbeautystudiomoncton

The vibe: On top of pretty manicures, this multi-service salon also has you covered for hair, waxing and lashes.

Prices: $25-$35 (regular), $30 (shellac), $2 extra per nail for free-hand to $5 extra for chrome or holographic (nail art)

Ask for: Shannon McDonnell or Sabrina MacDonald.

Fingers Faces & Feet

Find it: 66 Donald Ave, fingersfacesandfeet.com

The vibe: A Moncton staple for 20 years, they offer a variety of nail services, and a hot beverage while you wait—along with manis and pedis, come in for massage, skin treatments and hair removal.

Prices: $32 (regular), $38 (shellac), $6+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Hailey Halfkenny, master of marble effects and negative space manis.

Best Nail Art in Halifax

Fancy Nails

Find it: 1505 Barrington St., @hfxfancynails

The vibe: The enthusiastic bunch at Fancy is always ready to slay your nails, even if you pop in for a last-minute appointment.

Prices: $17 (regular), $25 (shellac), $5-$10+ extra each nail depending on the design (nail art)

Ask for: Van Vu, creator of adorable hand-painted designs, pretty chevrons and epic negative space patterns.

Su Nails & Spa

Find it: 1326 Lower Water St., sunailsandspa.com

The vibe: If you’re looking for a place to kick back and relax, this is the salon for you. Along with their nail services, they also have you covered for waxing and massages.

Prices: $25 (regular), $45 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Danielle Parker, who’s created some jaw-dropping designs, like rainbow chrome Pride nails, and glossy rose quartz stiletto nails.

Best Nail Art in St. John’s

Nails Time

Find it: 38 Ropewalk Ln., nailstimenewfoundland.com

The vibe: Prepare to be pampered by this enthusiastic team, that creates beautiful designs you’ll be dying to show off.

Prices: $30 (regular), $40 (shellac), $5+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Kate or Kevin Le, the husband and wife duo behind the salon.

Nailed the Tips & Toes Boutique

Find it: 286 Torbay Road, nailedtipsandtoes.com

The vibe: This spa is dedicated to making you feel amazing from your fingers to your feet, offering not just nails, but spray tans, waxing, lash and brow tints and facials.

Prices: $40 (shellac), $5-$15 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Juliette Harriss, who can do all, including geode-inspired masterpieces.

The Signature Salon

Find it: 392 Elizabeth Ave. Suite 105, thesignaturesalon.com

The vibe: Education is the top priority for this multi-service salon, ensuring their enthusiastic team is up to date on the latest trends, tricks and techniques.

Prices: $45-$75 (regular), $60-$90 (shellac), $2+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Jenny Lea, the talented nail tech who sometimes turns to unconventional tools, like sharpies, to create her works of art.

Related

The Best Swimwear Specialty Boutiques Across Canada

The Best Brunch Spots Across Canada for Mother’s Day (or Any Day)

The Best Hair Salons in Canada