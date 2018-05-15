Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Montreal

Aside from patio hopping and hitting up the hottest musical festivals, there is nothing we love more in the summer than spending a lazy day at the beach. But with beach season comes breaking out your expansive collection of bathing suits from the back of your closet and realizing that it’s been *forever* since you even saw a waxing strip or razor. No stress, sis. We did the work for you by doing a deep dive in La Belle Ville’s grooming scene to find the best places to get a bikini wax in Montreal. Curious to know what the rest of the country has on offer in the waxing department? Click here.

NStyle Beauty Lounge

Find it: 1500 McGill College Ave., nstyleintl.ca

The low-down: From nails to facials and waxing (oh my!), this contemporary beauty lounge and day spa has mastered the art of getting your glam on. After you’re all smooth from your bikini wax, add the salt glow and detox treatment, which can help your hair grow back softer and leave the sensitive skin around your vagina glowing.

Price: $12 to $35

Book online: Yes

Barbarella

Find it: 3833 St Jacques St., barbarellaspa.com

The low-down: This playful day spa is adorned with the cutest décor, from cartoon hands with fresh nail polish painted on the walls to the bright mustard couch in the reception area. This St. Henri spot started off as strictly a spray tanning biz, but has since expanded to nails, eyelash extensions and waxing, too.

Price: $29 to $35

Book online: Yes

Runway Beauty

Find it: 677 Saint-Catherine St. W M24A, runwaybeautybar.com

The low-down: If you’re looking for a beauty pick-me-up on-the-go (a.k.a. the morning of your beach vacation you realize you haven’t groomed your bikini line and need to get waxed ASAP), this modern beauty bar is perf for you. Run in for a quick mani touch-up or bikini wax and you’ll be onto your beach trip in no time.

Price: $20 to $30

Book online: No, call 514-600-0464 or email info@runwaybeautybar.com to book an appointment

Clin d’Oeil MTL

Find it: 380 Guy St., clindoeilmontreal.com

The low-down: With the affordable prices, friendly staff and warm, modern atmosphere, this beauty salon can give you a chic mani, rejuvenating facial and bikini wax all in one visit. It’s the perf place for a total head-to-toe beauty moment when you’re in desperate need of some TLC for the summer season.

Price: $15

Book online: No, call 438-333 – 5565 to book an appointment