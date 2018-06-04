The Best Tattoo Parlours in Moncton

These talented tattoo artists are *here* to bring your creative vision to life

Getting a tattoo is generally not a simple undertaking. A ton of decisions need to be made before you walk into the tattoo parlour: details like the design and style you want, and which part of your body you’re going to put it on (which can be a seemingly impossible task for us indecisive types). Let the artists at the best tattoo parlours in Moncton help you on your inking journey. Not on the East Coast for your next tattoo? No worries: Click here to discover our top picks across Canada.

Moncton's KBS Tattoos & Piercings is one of the best tattoo parlour in Canada

Kevin Williston from KBS Tattoos & Piercings (Photo: Courtesy KBS Tattoos & Piercings)

Okie Pokie Tattoo

Find it: 77 Weldon St., okiepokietattoo.com
The rundown: This talented tattooing team (owner Nigel Burton and Thomas Maxwell) specializes in freehand designs with saturated colour or more muted black and grey hues, whichever suits your style. Through one-on-one creative consultations, the artists will bring to your vision to life. 
Cost: $80 minimum; price depends on size, equipment, artist and style
Walk-ins: Yes

KBS Tattoos & Piercings

Find it: 19 Meadowdale Dr., @kbsmoncton
The rundown: The skilled artists at this quaint, comfy tattoo and piercing studio can draw a wicked freehand or traditional design, or a cover-up (maybe you regret getting your ex’s name tatted on your back?). Plus, you’ll walk out of your appointment with aftercare tips to preserve your new ink.
Cost: $75 minimum; $125 per hour for larger pieces
Walk-ins: Yes

