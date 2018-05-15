Where to Go for the Best Bikini Wax in Moncton

Between our spring break getaways and the prospect of summer weather around the corner, it’s safe to say our bathing suits are getting a lot of love this time of year. You know what’s not getting a lot of love? Our razors (sorry, not sorry). With the best places to get a bikini wax in Moncton, you’ll be all smooth for rocking your cut-out one-piece or sexy g-string bikini sans razor burns (hallelujah!). If you want to say goodbye to your razor forever, click here to peep our fave waxing spots from sea to sea to sea.

La Spa

Find it: 1579 Mountain Rd., laspa.nb.ca

The low-down: This eclectic salon and day spa is all about making you look and feel rejuvenated, whether you’re getting a luxe facial, hot stone massage or bikini wax. The friendly aestheticians *deliver* on East Coast charm and personalize the products to fit your skin type, so you’ll be moisturized, exfoliated and smooth after your wax sesh.

Price: $25 to $35

Book online: No, call 506-855-1776 or email laspa@nb.aibn.com to book an appointment

Kimberly The Studio

Find it: 139 Archibald St., kimberlythestudio.com

The low-down: Kimberly Gautreau is known among her dedicated clientele as a “vagician” (so cute, right?) because of her holistic, all-natural hair removal services tailored individually to each woman’s body. She uses a body scrub from Canadian-made, woman-owned company Alexandria Professional and continues to promote sisterhood and female empowerment throughout her practice.

Price: $65

Book online: Yes

Fingers, Faces and Feet

Find it: 66 Donald Ave., fingersfacesandfeet.com

The low-down: Not only does this Moncton biz specialize in statement-making manis and personalized facials, they also can get you and your bikini line on point for bathing suit season. The bustling beauty spot has 20 years of experience in the industry under their belt, making them a jack of all trades when it comes to pampering their clients from H2T (head to toe, obvs).

Price: $26

Book online: Yes