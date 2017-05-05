The Moncton Farmer’s Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning, and my favourite way to kick off a sunny weekend. Located right downtown on 120 Westmorland St., it runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and boasts 130 vendors, a food court and the THE BEST BACON.

The Moncton Farmer’s Market has been around for more than 20 years and has evolved into a one-stop shopping spot for everything local—I love supporting people who have poured their heart and soul into what they create. The whole experience makes for a perfect Saturday filled with delicious food, amazing one-of-a-kind pieces and music from great local artists.

Here’s a snapshot of my ideal day at the Market and beyond.

10 a.m. We always start our Saturday mornings with breakfast at Jean’s Restaurant (1999 Mountain Rd.). I’m a creature of habit, so I always get the exact same thing: an English muffin, an order of bacon and a diet Pepsi.

11 a.m. After breakfast we’re off to the Market. The sun is shining and it actually feels like spring, so I’m using it as an excuse to wear my new floral skirt—and the market always calls for sneakers.

11:20 a.m. There’s a little something for everyone at the Market and you never leave disappointed. From handmade jewellery to homemade maple products, fresh local fruits and vegetables and more, I always find something great to snap up. My first stop is always the homemade strawberry jam—it’s by far my favourite thing at the Market. And because Saturday is cheat day, I also hit the sweets.

11:40 a.m. Once we’ve gotten all of our goodies we head outside to take in the live music. Every week features a different local act and they usually start around 11. You never know which band you’ll end up falling in love with. With the sun shining and treats to snack on, it really makes for an ideal Saturday morning.

12 p.m. Next we are off for a Saturday afternoon drive. The music gets turned up and we take in all the beautiful scenery. One of our favourite routes is the back road to Sackville through Memramcook. We take route 106 out of Moncton and connect to route 925, known to the locals as Principale St. We’ll usually stop at Belliveau Orchard—with such a rich history dating back to 1932, it’s the perfect spot for a photo op, or just to hit up their quaint cafe. We then hop back on the 106, which takes us through Dorchester on the way to Sackville. My husband and I both went to university at Mount Allison in Sackville, so it’s always a very nostalgic visit. We usually stop by the Bridge Street Cafe or pick up something from Joey’s for a late lunch. It got us through many all-night study sessions, and it’s one of the best places for pizzas and garlic fingers, IMO.

1 p.m. It’s fetch time! Kenzie, our little shih-poo, needs her exercise. We love to take her to an empty park on a warm day and just throw the ball around. Kenzie isn’t a fan of other pups, so we avoid dog parks and instead try to find the best fenced-in areas so she can get her exercise and have some fun. Our first spot is the CN baseball fields right next to the Four Plex. But if there’s a game going on, we head to Centennial Park, which is right next to where I grew up. There are so many great trails there, a beautiful play park, lawn bowling, tennis courts, a canteen and Tree Go where you can swing high above the woods.

5 p.m. I can’t wear the same outfit to dinner (obviously), so it’s time for a quick stop at home to change for our date night. Since the nights are cool, I opt for jeans and heels with a touch of fishnet.

5:15 p.m. Time to try a new restaurant! It’s off to Gusto (130 Westmorland St.), where I order the yummiest pizza that’s so big I can’t even finish it. The perfect end to a delicious day!

