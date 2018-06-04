If you’re like us, you’ve spent hours upon hours scrolling through Pinterest looking for tattoo inspiration. Whether you have so many tats you’ve basically lost count or you’re building up the courage to get your first one, there’s no denying the excitement that comes with getting inked. Haligonians know a thing or two about artistic excellence in the tat department, so you’ll have no trouble picking a spot from our list of the best tattoo parlours in Halifax. Then click here if you want to get inked in another city across Canada.

HFX Tattoo

Find it: 6191 Young St., @hfxtattoo

The rundown: Striking the perfect balance between gothic and vintage, this beautiful tattoo parlour has unique touches, like an antique floral couch, a stuffed leopard and gorg tattoo-inspired artwork. The interior is almost as jaw-dropping as the professional artists’ one-of-a-kind designs.

Cost: $150+ per hour

Walk-ins: No

Utility Tattoo

Find it: 6070 Quinpool Rd., utilitytattoo.com

The rundown: Everything about this shop demands your attention, from the red exterior to the spacious interior with walls of drool-worthy designs. The three tattoo artists are known for their traditional and customized tats, so if you want a bold and beautiful showstopper, this place is for you.

Cost: $80 to $100 minimum; $120+ per hour

Walk-ins: Yes, but only when they have time (which isn’t often), so it’s best to book in advance

Sin on Skin Tattoo Studio

Find it: 5239 Blowers St., sinonskin.ca

The rundown: Located in the heart of downtown Halifax, this veteran tattoo parlour is a go-to for locals because of its cleanliness and intimate atmosphere, and the staff’s artistic excellence. Most of the artists offer vegan and gluten-free ink, which is perf for those who have allergies or want a more sustainable tat.

Cost: $80 minimum; $160 for the first hour, $100 extra for each additional hour

Walk-ins: Yes

Adept Tattoos & Body Piercing Studio

Find it: 6267 Quinpool Rd., 157 Bedford Hwy, adepttattoos.com

The rundown: This inclusive, award-winning tattoo parlour specializes in custom designs, hand-drawn by the talented team. Owner Amber Thorpe also does mastectomy tattoos (such as nipple tattoos) for cancer survivors, to help women feel more comfortable with their bodies post-op. Plus, the shop runs the Maritime Tattoo Festival in May, when local and international artists come to Halifax to show off their talent.

Cost: $100 minimum; $150 per hour

Walk-ins: Yes