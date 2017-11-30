Where to Find the Best Facials in Saskatoon

Saskatoon endures wildly harsh winter weather and with the season not far away (insert “winter is coming” GIF here), it’s time to prep your face! In an attempt to deter the affects of dark circles and dryness we’ve rounded up a list of spas to revitalize and nourish that T zone, including a mix of soothing zen treatments plus a meditation—your skin can thank us later. Once you’ve run through this list, click here for our roundup of the best facials across Canada.

Poppy & Prairie Spa

Find it: 1200 Central Ave., poppyandprairie.com

The atmosphere: This homey spa is the perfect mix of old and new. The three-year-old small business recently moved locations from a historic house to a more modern space in Sutherland, but it didn’t lose any of its vintage charm.

Prices: $115 to $140, depending on the treatment

Products: G.M. Collin

Must try: The healing Collagen Facial ($140, 90 min.) for when your concealer just isn’t doing the trick anymore. The collagen restores tired, dull skin and promotes skin cell metabolism for a tighter, smoother face.

Just For You Day Spa

Find it: 2414 8 St. E, justforyoudayspa.com

The atmosphere: As the name suggests, this glamorous spa is all about focusing on personal wellness (which we all need to do more of, tbh). The tranquil dark wood, elegant crystal chandeliers and cozy lounge areas will leave you feeling zen in less time than it will take you to say “more rosé please.”

Prices: $90 to $130, depending on the treatment

Products: Lia Reese Botanicals

Must try: If you have sensitive skin, try the Soothing Serenity Facial ($100, 60 min.) to calm an inflamed, irritated complexion.

Polished Beautyspa

Find it: 6 – 115 3rd Ave. S, polishedbeautyspa.com

The atmosphere: With a dedicated clientele, salon owner Jessica Smith is known for her unforgettable facials using all-natural, organic skin care products. The friendly vibe and warm, inviting space will immediately put you at ease.

Prices: $175 to $375, depending on the treatment

Products: Éminence Organic Skin Care, Casmara and Saian

Must try: Jessica’s 5 Star Facial ($175, 90 min.), a personalized treatment from the owner. It uses exclusively Éminence prods to help you reach your #skingoals. Plus, breathing techniques, meditation and facial massages will leave you feeling so zen.