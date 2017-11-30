Where to Find the Best Facials in Calgary

Calgary is no stranger to #spalife. Calgarians are all about getting pampered, and with a city surrounded by serene mountainous views, it’s easy to see how you could seriously chill the eff out. Whether it’s through a Bali sanctuary pre facial or an almond mineral mask post, here’s where you can achieve the ultimate facial glow up in the city. Once you’ve run through this relaxing list, click here for our roundup of the best facials across Canada.

Stillwater Spa

Find it: 700 Centre St. S, hyatt.com

The atmosphere: If you’re looking for a temporary haven from the hustle and bustle of downtown, plan a trip to Hyatt Regency Calgary’s spa. The minimalist décor means all the focus is on your gorgeously dewy skin post-facial.

Prices: $85 to $205, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: La Verne and Aromatherapy Associates

Must try: The Oxygen Vitalizing Facial ($185, 75 min.), which legit infuses oxygen into your pores (nbd) and lathers your skin with vitamins, minerals and plant extracts for an all-natural, fresh feeling.

Aura Spa

Find it: 1304 4 St. SW, auraspacalgary.com

The atmosphere: Whether its the sleek black-and-white interior, super friendly staff or revitalizing European facials, there’s a reason this premier downtown spa is a staple in the city.

Prices: $75 to $289+, depending on the treatment

Products: iS Clinical and Biotique

Must try: The Pure Balance Facial ($130, 90 min.) for when your skin is feeling out of whack. With a skin analysis before and after the treatment, this European facial will leave your face rejuvenated and rebalanced.

The Natural Art of Skincare

Find it: 310 16 Ave. NW #210, thenaturalartofskincare.ca

The atmosphere: This cozy, welcoming spot describes itself as a medical spa with holistic healing and natural products, for effective results without harsh chemicals.

Prices: $76 to $149, depending on the treatment

Products: Éminence Organic Skin Care, Institut’ DerMed, Lowen’s Natural Skin Care, Apple Island Naturals and more

Must try: The Ultimate Acne-Attack ($149, 60 min.), the spa’s brand new facial treatment to zap away acne and blackheads. You’ll see clearer skin in no time thanks to a gentle exfoliant, a soothing almond mineral mask and an acne treatment oil.

Babor Beauty Spa

Find it: 2500 4 St. SW #25, baborbeautyspacalgary.com

The atmosphere: This one-of-a-kind beauty spa (it’s the only one in Canada) uses serums, cleansers and lotions from European skin care brand Babor for their luxurious facials. Plus, the simple, modern space only adds to the already tranquil ambience.

Prices: $60 to $375, depending on the treatment

Products: Babor

Must try: For a quick skin fix, try The Fluid Performance ($60, 25 min.). It uses the brand’s moisturizing products to give you smooth skin in seconds.

The Spa Ritual

Find it: 106 Crowfoot Terrace NW, thesparitual.com

The atmosphere: The spa’s techniques, rituals and décor are influenced by Southeast Asia. We recommend warming up on a heated natural stone lounger in the Bali Sanctuary, the spa’s thermotherapy space, before your facial.

Prices: $145 to $255, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: Pure Ritual, Pevonia, Celazome, Toronto-based line LoveFresh and more

Must try: The high-tech Microdermabrasion Facial ($225, 90 min.) if your complexion craves a gentle (but effective) exfoliation.