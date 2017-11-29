The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Winnipeg

Winnipeg or Winter-peg? With chilly weather on the horizon, it’s v. important to up your boot game. The goal: protect the feet, but also look stylish and chic. And these Winnipeg shops, which carry exceptional brands like Rieker, Jeffery Campbell and Eileen Fisher, have you covered for sure. Or, click here for our roundup of the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.

Quarks

Find it: 1485 Portage Ave. #241, 1120 Grant Ave.,1225 St Mary’s Rd. #37, quarksshoes.com

The low down: Born and bred in Winnipeg, this privately owned chain is all about providing exceptional service.

Brands: Blundstone, Rieker, Josef Seibel

Rooster

Find it: 105 Osborne St., roostershoes.net

The low down: The rustic wood and brick walls are lined with tons of chic pairs, so it might be hard to leave with just one.

Brands: Jeffery Campbell, L’Intervalle, Felmini, Frye

European Shoe Shop

Find it: 436 Academy Rd., europeanshoeshop.com

The low down: This family-owned shop has been a Winnipeg staple for 20 years, thanks to their know-how and wide selection of footwear.

Brands: Stuart Weitzman, Amalfi by Rangoni, Eileen Fisher