The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Winnipeg

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Winnipeg or Winter-peg? With chilly weather on the horizon, it’s v. important to up your boot game. The goal: protect the feet, but also look stylish and chic. And these Winnipeg shops, which carry exceptional brands like Rieker, Jeffery Campbell and Eileen Fisher, have you covered for sure. Or, click here for our roundup of the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.
European Shoe Shop in Winnipeg (Photo: Courtesy European Shoe Shop)
Quarks
Find it: 1485 Portage Ave. #241, 1120 Grant Ave.,1225 St Mary’s Rd. #37, quarksshoes.com The low down: Born and bred in Winnipeg, this privately owned chain is all about providing exceptional service. Brands: Blundstone, Rieker, Josef Seibel
Rooster
Find it: 105 Osborne St., roostershoes.net The low down: The rustic wood and brick walls are lined with tons of chic pairs, so it might be hard to leave with just one. Brands: Jeffery Campbell, L’Intervalle, Felmini, Frye
European Shoe Shop
Find it: 436 Academy Rd., europeanshoeshop.com The low down: This family-owned shop has been a Winnipeg staple for 20 years, thanks to their know-how and wide selection of footwear. Brands: Stuart Weitzman, Amalfi by Rangoni, Eileen Fisher
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.