Where to Find the Best Fall Boots in Vancouver

What’s the best thing about cooler weather? Fall boots, that’s what. Here are the best shops to find your new fave pair

Walking around in a cute bootie is the best part of fall, so we put together a list of our go-to spots in Vancouver for browsing (and buying). And if you want to pick up a pair while you’re on the road, click here for our list of awesome stores across Canada.

Fall Boots: A Vancouver shoe store, with a round white table covered in boots

Lord’s Shoes & Apparel

Find it: 2932 South Granville St., lordsshoes.ca
The low down: A Vancouver staple for almost 90 years, Lord’s has an impressive collection of boots from short to tall.
Brands: B Unique, Hispanitas, Mjus, Wonders

Umeboshi

Find it: 3638 Main St., shopumeboshi.com
The low down: This quaint boutique is known for its quality footwear and accessories, sourced from independent and handcrafted brands.
Brands: Ann Thomas, Loq, Grenson, Coclico

Shoes on Fourth

Find it: 2090 4th Ave. West, shoesonfourth.ca
The low down:  Though its inviting décor makes for serious Insta-bait, the number-one goal for this shop’s friendly staff is to ensure you’re out the door with a pair you love.
Brands:  Fab, Johnston & Murphy, Lemon Jelly, Miz Mooz, Palladium

Rowan Sky

Find It: 334 Cordova St. West, rowansky.com
The low down: What sets Rowan Sky apart is its knowledgeable staff, who take the time to discuss the brands and styles, so you get the most from your purchase.
Brands:  Blundstone, Cole Haan, Free People, Ted Baker

