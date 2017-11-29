Where to Find the Best Fall Boots in Vancouver

Walking around in a cute bootie is the best part of fall, so we put together a list of our go-to spots in Vancouver for browsing (and buying). And if you want to pick up a pair while you’re on the road, click here for our list of awesome stores across Canada.

Lord’s Shoes & Apparel

Find it: 2932 South Granville St., lordsshoes.ca

The low down: A Vancouver staple for almost 90 years, Lord’s has an impressive collection of boots from short to tall.

Brands: B Unique, Hispanitas, Mjus, Wonders

Umeboshi

Find it: 3638 Main St., shopumeboshi.com

The low down: This quaint boutique is known for its quality footwear and accessories, sourced from independent and handcrafted brands.

Brands: Ann Thomas, Loq, Grenson, Coclico

Shoes on Fourth

Find it: 2090 4th Ave. West, shoesonfourth.ca

The low down: Though its inviting décor makes for serious Insta-bait, the number-one goal for this shop’s friendly staff is to ensure you’re out the door with a pair you love.

Brands: Fab, Johnston & Murphy, Lemon Jelly, Miz Mooz, Palladium

Rowan Sky

Find It: 334 Cordova St. West, rowansky.com

The low down: What sets Rowan Sky apart is its knowledgeable staff, who take the time to discuss the brands and styles, so you get the most from your purchase.

Brands: Blundstone, Cole Haan, Free People, Ted Baker