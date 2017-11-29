The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Toronto

It’s time to retire those flip flops, because boot season is upon us. While Toronto isn’t exactly hurting for footwear options, it’s sometimes hard to narrow down the search. Enter our easy AF guide to the best spots to shop fall boots in the 6ix. We’ve got you covered from known staples like Hudson’s Bay to independently-owned and highly-curated spots like Gravity Pope. Head down to one of these locations and find your perfect pair! Not in Toronto? Click here for our roundup of the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.

Hudson’s Bay

Find it: 176 Yonge St., thebay.com

The low down: The 50,000 square foot space offers boots for every budget. And if high-end brands are what you seek, venture into The Room for the luxury selection.

Brands: Anne Klein, Sam Edelman, Style and Co., Nicholas Kirkwood, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood

Winners

Find it: 10 Dundas St. East, winners.ca

The low down: Open for a little over a year, this location at Yonge Dundas Square carries a large selection of affordable designer brands, and in our opinion, it’s the best Winners in the city for shoes.

Brands: With new stock every week, peruse brands ranging from Steve Madden to Givenchy.

Heel Boy

Find it: 773 Queen St. West, 53 Gristmill Ln., heelboy.com

The low down: The original Heel Boy is in Kingston, but its two Toronto locations each offer a different shopping experience: the Queen St. location is a vast shoe haven, while its Distillery spot is smaller, charming and homey.

Brands: Frye, Dolce Vita, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman

Shoo by Steve Madden

Find it: 220 Yonge St., stevemadden.ca

The low down: This concept store carries a selection of brands under the Madden umbrella.

Brands: Steve Madden, Freebird, Betsey Johnson and Brian Atwood

Gravity Pope

Find it: 1010 Queen St. West, gravitypope.com

The low down: This independently owned spot carefully curates their collection for a unique selection of footwear.

Brands: Along with their namesake line, they also carry brands like Clarks, Red Wing, Moma, and Frye.