The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in St. John’s

Tis the season to buy some boots, amiright? Whether you’re looking for ankle boots or the perfect over-the-thigh pick, it’s time to strut into fall with the perfect pair. And we’ve got you covered with these awesome independent boutiques across St. John’s. Not in St. J? No big. Click here and check out our fave places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

Twisted Sisters Boutik

Find it: 179 Water St., twistedsistersboutik.blogspot.ca

The low down: This down-to-earth boutique with a big-city feel is co-owned by two IRL sisters, looking to bring offbeat pieces to St. John’s.

Brands: Miz Mooz, Bueno, Steve Madden

Soul Studio

Find it: 351 Water St., soulstudioshoes.com

The low down: Its bright and modern showroom is expertly organized, making it easy to find exactly what style you’re looking for.

Brands: Clarks, Michael Kors, Cole Haan, Geox

Globo

Find it: 48 Kenmount Rd., globoshoes.com

The low down: With every pair available on the sales floor, trying on and swapping sizes has never been so easy.

Brands: Anne Klein, Clarks, Franco Sarto, Kenneth Cole, Stuart Weitzman