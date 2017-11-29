The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Saskatoon

Saskatoon is no stranger to a frigid temp, which is why it’s extra important the city’s most stylish have their boot game on lock. To lessen the seasonal load, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop fall boots in Stoon—regardless of budget or style. When you’re done with this list, be sure to click here for the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.

Modern Sole

Find it: 150 3020 Preston Ave., @modernsoleyxe

The low down: This locally owned boutique not only carries fab boots, but also specializes in handbags and accessories.

Brands: Felmini, Michael Kors, Bussola, Sam Edelman

Call It Spring

Find it: 201 1st Ave. South, 3510 8th St. East, callitspring.com

The low down: Call It Spring covers all the bases, offering stylish, budget-friendly finds and providing impeccable service.

Brands: Its in-house brand carries a wide-range of designs, from everyday pairs to sleek options for a night on the town.

Swank Shoe Lounge

Find it: #1-157 2nd Ave. North, swankshoelounge.com

The low down: Since it opened in 2009, Swank has focused on bringing chic footwear to the prairies.

Brands: Kendall + Kylie, Vince Camuto, Sol Sana, Dolce Vita