The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Ottawa

What’s the best thing about cooler weather? Fall boots, that’s what. Here are the best shops to find your new fave pair

It’s officially time to say later days to anything open toed and welcome back our old amigos, the boot. Whether you’re going for a casual look or something a bit more fancy, our guide to Ottawa’s best shops are sure to inspire a new fall fit. After you make your way through this list be sure to click here our roundup of the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.

All the best places for fall boots in Ottawa

L’Intervalle in Ottawa (Photo: L’Intervalle)

Blackwell

Find it: 100 Bayshore Dr., blackwellshoes.com
The low down: Though best known for their assortment of Vans, Nike and Converse, Blackwell also has a great selection of casual boots.
Brands: Harlow, DLG, Steve Madden, Blundstone

L’Intervalle

Find it: 50 Rideau St. #300, lintervalleshoes.com
The low down: Still under the radar, this indie footwear shop is a great place to find unique pieces.
Brands: Its own line, filled with quality, trend-conscious designs

Armstrong & Richardson

Find it: 4B-1050 Baxter Rd., 499 Terry Fox Dr., 1200 Saint Laurent Blvd., 2269 Riverside Dr., 2121 Carling Ave., armstrongandrichardson.com
The low down: In the family for four generations, this small local franchise is known for its selection of casual and dress options.
Brands: Amalfi, Franco Sarto, Rieker

