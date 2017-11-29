The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Ottawa

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It’s officially time to say later days to anything open toed and welcome back our old amigos, the boot. Whether you’re going for a casual look or something a bit more fancy, our guide to Ottawa’s best shops are sure to inspire a new fall fit. After you make your way through this list be sure to click here our roundup of the best places to shop fall boots across Canada.
L’Intervalle in Ottawa (Photo: L’Intervalle)
Blackwell
Find it: 100 Bayshore Dr., blackwellshoes.com The low down: Though best known for their assortment of Vans, Nike and Converse, Blackwell also has a great selection of casual boots. Brands: Harlow, DLG, Steve Madden, Blundstone
L’Intervalle
Find it: 50 Rideau St. #300, lintervalleshoes.com The low down: Still under the radar, this indie footwear shop is a great place to find unique pieces. Brands: Its own line, filled with quality, trend-conscious designs
Armstrong & Richardson
Find it: 4B-1050 Baxter Rd., 499 Terry Fox Dr., 1200 Saint Laurent Blvd., 2269 Riverside Dr., 2121 Carling Ave., armstrongandrichardson.com The low down: In the family for four generations, this small local franchise is known for its selection of casual and dress options. Brands: Amalfi, Franco Sarto, Rieker
