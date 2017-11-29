Where to Find the Best Fall Boots in Montreal

The leaves are changing colours, the temperature’s starting to drop, and you’re downing daily PSLs—the only thing missing is a fierce pair of new fall boots. Whether you’re looking for a sweet vintage score or something trendy and new, these Montreal shops can take care of all your bootie needs. And to see what’s kicking around across Canada, click here for our list of great stores.

Firma Shoes

Find it: 705 Rue St. Catherine, firmashoes.com

The low down: With over 100 years of shoe-making experience, the staff at Firma are experts at selecting pairs that are not only fashionable, but comfortable.

Brands: Valdini, Sabrina Martoni, Josef Seibel, Blundstone

Tendances Chausseurs

Find it: 5 Complexe Desjardins, bopied.com

The low down: A branch of Bo Pied, a footwear company founded in 1975, this bright, spacious store is stocked with the latest trends.

Brands: Hispanitas, Mjus, Sam Edelman, Rieker

Little Burgundy

Find it: 55 Ave Mont Royal Est, 1500 McGill College Ave., 1127 St. Catherine O., littleburgundyshoes.com

The low down: This hip locale is all about unique style, offering a curated selection for men and women in a fresh shopping environment.

Brands: Toms, Dr. Martens, Matt & Nat, Jeffrey Campbell, Little Burgundy

Annex Vintage

Find it: 56 Rue Saint Viateur O, annexvintage.com

The low down: This ridiculously cute vintage shop in Mile End has a small but stellar collection of boots in excellent condition.

Brands: They vary (and go fast), but recent ones have included Frye and Deadstock