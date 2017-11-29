The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Montreal

Fall has come and with it some much colder temps. Be sure to scoop up a pair of stylish yet comfy boots at Firma Shoes, or head to Tendances Chausseurs for a bright and cheery experience at a shop that stocks all the latest trends. If you’re not in Montreal, be sure to click here and check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

Firma Shoes

Find it: 705 Rue St. Catherine, firmashoes.com

The low down: With over 100 years of shoe-making experience, the staff at Firma are experts at selecting pairs that are not only fashionable, but comfortable.

Brands: Valdini, Sabrina Martoni, Josef Seibel, Blundstone

Tendances Chausseurs

Find it: 5 Complexe Desjardins, bopied.com

The low down: A branch of Bo Pied, a footwear company founded in 1975, this bright, spacious store is stocked with the latest trends.

Brands: Hispanitas, Mjus, Sam Edelman, Rieker

Little Burgundy

Find it: 55 Ave Mont Royal Est, 1500 McGill College Ave., 1127 St. Catherine O., littleburgundyshoes.com

The low down: This hip locale is all about unique style, offering a curated selection for men and women in a fresh shopping environment.

Brands: Toms, Dr. Martens, Matt & Nat, Jeffrey Campbell, Little Burgundy