The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Moncton

Whether you’re looking for a little ankle action or sky-high over-the-thigh boots, we’ve got you covered with Moncton’s top shops, from the family-owned Cara shoes, which has been in the fam for three generations, to Pop, an indie spot with excellent customer service. Because if there’s one fall fashion staple we are always willing to splurge on, it’s a kickass pair of boots. And if you’re not in Moncton, be sure to click here to check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

DSW

Find it: 79 Wyse St. B4-B5, dsw.com

The low down: Packed wall-to-wall with chic styles, its open-sell layout makes finding your perfect pair a breeze.

Brands: Franco Sarto, Steve Madden, Cole Haan and Opening Ceremony

Pop Shoes

Find it: 78 Wyse St. Local 400, chaussurepop.com

The low down: Head to Pop if you’re looking for on-trend styles, quality products and expert service.

Brands: Alberto, Duty Nine, West Way

Cara Shoes

Find it: 1435 Mountain Rd., carashoes.ca

The low down: This friendly spot is a family affair—three generations now run the shop and are eager to help you find the perfect pair.

Brands: Clarks, Blundstone, Gabor, Ecco