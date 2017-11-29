The Best Places to Shop for Fall Boots in Moncton

What’s the best thing about cooler weather? Fall boots, that’s what. Here are the best shops to find your new fave pair

  0

Whether you’re looking for a little ankle action or sky-high over-the-thigh boots, we’ve got you covered with Moncton’s top shops, from the family-owned Cara shoes, which has been in the fam for three generations, to Pop, an indie spot with excellent customer service. Because if there’s one fall fashion staple we are always willing to splurge on, it’s a kickass pair of boots. And if you’re not in Moncton, be sure to click here to check out our roundup of the best places to shop for fall boots across Canada.

All the best places for fall boots in Moncton

Cara Shoes in Moncton (Photo: Courtesy Cara Shoes)

DSW

Find it: 79 Wyse St. B4-B5, dsw.com
The low down: Packed wall-to-wall with chic styles, its open-sell layout makes finding your perfect pair a breeze.
Brands: Franco Sarto, Steve Madden, Cole Haan and Opening Ceremony

Pop Shoes

Find it: 78 Wyse St. Local 400, chaussurepop.com
The low down: Head to Pop if you’re looking for on-trend styles, quality products and expert service.
Brands: Alberto, Duty Nine, West Way

Cara Shoes

Find it: 1435 Mountain Rd., carashoes.ca
The low down: This friendly spot is a family affair—three generations now run the shop and are eager to help you find the perfect pair.
Brands: Clarks, Blundstone, Gabor, Ecco

  • Click here for our cool-girl directory of the best events, shopping, services and more in your city

 

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources